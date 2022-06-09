PGA Tour suspends defectors to LIV series, and Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas defend the decision

The list of banned players is headlined by two of golf’s biggest names in Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, and includes Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia — all major winners. Massachusetts native Peter Uihlein also is on the list.

Monahan suspended 17 players who opted to jump to the LIV Golf International Series just minutes after the new tour’s inaugural event kicked off just outside of London, at St. Albans, England.

TORONTO — Jay Monahan drew a line in the bunker Thursday — and two of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour made it clear they have the commissioner’s back.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,’’ Monahan wrote in a memo to PGA Tour members. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities, and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans, and our partners.’’

Multiple major winners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, two of the most popular competitors on the PGA Tour, fully supported Monahan’s decision.

“I’m pleased,’’ said Thomas after firing a 1-under-par 69 in the first round of the Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. “I think anybody that’s shocked clearly hasn’t been listening to the message that Jay and everybody’s been putting out. They took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not.

“Like I’ve said the whole time, I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we’re going and continuing to grow to, and those guys just aren’t going to be a part of it.”

McIlroy, who carded a 4 under playing with Thomas and Corey Connors in Thursday’s marquee grouping, said the players who jumped to the Saudi-backed LIV Series violated regulations and must be held accountable.

“I think at this point, Jay’s been pretty transparent in terms of he’s just going to act within the tournament regulations and the rules that are set for a PGA Tour member,” said McIlroy. “All he’s doing is basically going by the book.

“I think that the majority of the membership that are here this week and that haven’t went and played elsewhere really appreciate that. So, I think he’s done the right thing because these guys have broken rules and done things outside of the tournament regulations, and because of that, there are going to be consequences, I guess.’’

The LIV responded by calling Monahan’s decision “vindictive” and saying the decision “deepens the divide between the Tour and its players.’’

In a statement, the LIV said, “It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This is certainly not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London and beyond.”

Many other high-profile golfers have been linked to the LIV, including Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rickie Fowler, although they were not in the LIV’s inaugural event. Reed and DeChambeau reportedly will play in LIV events in the United States, the first of which is June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Ore.

As McIlroy noted, the LIV is throwing “boatloads of cash” at players. According to a Golf Channel report, Mickelson received approximately $200 million to sign on.

The LIV currently has eight dates on its schedule, including a September tournament at The International in Bolton, Mass.

Monahan’s memo made it clear that the PGA Tour will suspend future defectors, as well.

Thomas is hopeful and confident that he won’t see a mass exodus from the PGA Tour.

“They’re obviously throwing so much money at people that it’s very hard to turn down,” he said. “I don’t care what you say in terms of that people play for different reasons. It doesn’t matter who you are or what it is, everything has a number. They’re reaching that number for some people, and I hope that they don’t get others.

“But I think a very strong core group of us is very stable and firm in our position, and I hope that it stays that way.”

McIlroy said he will keep up with what goes on in the rival league, though he joked that he won’t be buying any merchandise.

“I think, like everyone else, I’m intrigued and I’m a fan of golf,” he said. “I’ve got quite a few guys over there that I call friends that are playing. Yeah, of course I’ll see it and watch it and see what all the fuss is about.”

The four men’s professional majors — the Masters, the US Open, the PGA Championship, and the British Open — are not run by the PGA Tour, and players from any tour or league can compete provided they qualify.

The US Open will be held at The Country Club in Brookline next week, and Mickelson and Johnson are expected to be in the field. It could make for some uncomfortable moments between players who have been competing against one another — albeit as part of the same tour — for years.

“I saw DJ last week at home, and it was fine,” Thomas said. “I would say a lot of guys, myself included, aren’t at a US Open to socialize. I’m not there to have a conversation and catch up.

“I’m sure it will be awkward. When I saw DJ last week, I didn’t know what to say, if it was a congrats or a bye or whatever it was.

“I think we’re all grownups, and we understand there’s going to be some guys you can make some jokes to and some guys you have to leave it alone. But in the end, we’re all there to win a major.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.