The Red Sox are making top prospects out of pitchers who weren’t top draft picks

In Triple A, the rotation features Brayan Bello , Brandon Walter , Kutter Crawford , and Josh Winckowski . This summer, that group likely will be joined by hard-throwing Bryan Mata , who will pitch in High A Greenville Friday as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

For the first time in years, the Red Sox have a group of pitchers who look like they might be able to contribute in the big leagues in the coming years. It is not merely a one-off prospect — a Tanner Houck here, a Darwinzon Hernandez there — but a broad array of pitchers in Triple A and Double A who could shape the big league rotation and bullpen for years to come.

Advertisement

Just over the horizon in Double A, lefty Chris Murphy is making a case to get to Triple A with one of the highest strikeout rates in the Eastern League. Jay Groome still shows a potential big league pitch mix, and Thaddeus Ward (now a year removed from his Tommy John surgery) could get to Portland by the end of this year.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s a promising group that shares an unexpected trait. Aside from Groome (a 2016 first-round pick), none had prominent profiles as amateurs.

Mata and Bello both signed as international amateur free agents for less than $30,000. Ward was a fifth-round pick; Murphy was taken in the sixth. Winckowski was a 15th-rounder when he was selected by the Blue Jays in 2016. Crawford was taken by the Red Sox in the 16th round in 2017, while Walter went in the 26th round in 2019.

The Sox have not used their top draft picks recently on pitchers. After taking Groome (2016) and Houck (2017) with first-round picks in back-to-back years, they have used their top two picks on position players in each of the last four years, making them the only team in baseball not to use either a first- or second-round pick since 2018 on a pitcher.

Advertisement

So what’s happening?

First, it’s worth noting that the Sox have had fewer early-round picks than most teams. They had their top pick pushed back 10 spots in 2019 for spending more than $40 million past the luxury-tax threshold. They lost a pick in 2020 as punishment for their use of a replay monitor to pick up opponents’ signs. As a large-market team, they don’t get early-round Competitive Balance picks, so they’ve had relatively few picks in the top two rounds (seven in the last four drafts).

Moreover, they have been ready to use top picks on pitchers. For instance, Jack Leiter would have been a consideration with the No. 4 overall pick last year had the Rangers not taken him with the second pick. The Sox are among the many teams following Kumar Rocker with the independent league Tri-City ValleyCats this spring and summer.

“We certainly aren’t sitting here saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to take pitchers,’ ” said Red Sox amateur scouting director Paul Toboni. “That would be foolish to just wipe out 50 percent or whatever it is of the talent pool.

“The attrition rate of pitchers mainly due to injuries is higher than that of position players. So is that baked in [to lining up the draft board]? Sure it is. But is that the reason we’re not selecting pitchers? No, absolutely not. And honestly, in a different world, in a parallel universe, we might have spent four of our [seven] picks on pitchers.”

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the development of a pitching pipeline has been heavily dependent on lower-round picks.

And the Sox have had success drafting pitchers with unrealized upside. Around 2014, they shifted away from seeking pitchers who had size and traditional over-the-top deliveries to a more open-minded recognition that funky deliveries could be significant assets.

“How all these players’ bodies move and the angles that they’re able to create against hitters, for those that are able to do that well, it just gives them more margin for error, where if you do add power to your mix, you’re taking yourself to a different level,” explained Toboni.

In the lower rounds, the Sox have identified pitchers who had deception in their deliveries and could throw strikes with interesting movement but, in many cases, had below-average velocity. The game is at a point where velocity can be trained; some other attributes cannot.

Walter, who was sitting in the high 80s when the Sox scouted him in 2019, stands out as one example. He had a quality changeup and hitters took bad swings at his sinker in college.

The strength and conditioning staff tailored training programs that would work for Walter based on his delivery. The player development staff helped Walter identify strengths where he can attack opponents to get the best results.

Now, with a few additional ticks of velocity and a clear idea of how to use his pitches, Walter has been able to zoom across four levels since the start of 2021, reaching Worcester and making a callup this season a possibility — precisely the sort of 26th-round success story that has emerged as a central part of the reshaping of the upper levels of the system.

Advertisement

“We’re very confident when we do hand them over outside of the draft that they’re in the best position possible to get to their ceiling,” said vice president of scouting Mike Rikard. “We certainly understand that not all of them are going to pan out and be great, but I do think we’re in an amazing spot from an organizational perspective to know and trust that each pitcher has access to [tools] to help him get better.”

Three up

▪ Lefthander Chris Murphy matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in a six-inning outing for Portland Wednesday. He has struck out 31.3 percent of the batters he’s faced.

▪ With a more upright stance, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez is showing a more well-rounded offensive game in Greenville. He has hit a career-high five homers and narrowed his strike zone, giving him ways of reaching base other than beating out ground balls with his elite speed.

▪ Lefthander Shane Drohan had a remarkable outing for Greenville Tuesday, striking out a career-high 14 over 5⅔ innings while inducing 32 swings-and-misses, including 16 on his changeup.

Three down

▪ Lefthander Jay Groome followed a run of three strong starts with a pair of underwhelming outings for Portland. He allowed 10 runs on 9 hits (4 homers) with 5 walks and 4 strikeouts over seven innings, leaving him with a 4.47 ERA and a career-low 21.9 percent strikeout rate.

Advertisement

▪ Before a 2-for-4 night Wednesday, Alex Binelas had gone 2 for 36 with 10 strikeouts and a .056/.150/.139 line over 10 games for Greenville. The 22-year-old corner infielder is hitting .232/.366/.463 with 11 homers in his first full pro season.

▪ After a brilliant April (.325/.467/.400) with Salem, infielder Brainer Bonaci has hit just .164/.222/.209 in his last 16 games.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.