Shane McClanahan spins another gem, Rays complete sweep of Cardinals

McClanahan (7-2) allowed one unearned run on two hits, walked one, and struck out nine. The lefty, who leads the majors with 98 strikeouts, has given up just five runs over 40 innings in his last six starts.

Shane McClanahan pitched eight superb innings to win his fifth consecutive start and the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory Thursday at St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I think he’s putting himself in a category here through two months of the season — pretty special category,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

It was the first time McClanahan has pitched into the eighth inning.

Jason Adam worked the ninth to get to his second save.

Miles Mikolas (4-4) had an eight-inning complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine.

The righthander was the first St. Louis pitcher to have a complete game and lose since Adam Wainwright on April 26, 2021, against Philadelphia.

“I thought Miles actually outpitched him if you ask me, but Shane has something for you,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s (McClanahan) got electric stuff. He did a phenomenal job. Miles also did a really nice job. That was a plus-outing there.”

Marmol said the Cardinals had six or seven balls hit at over 100 miles per hour that were right at people.

“The guys behind me made a lot of great plays,” McClanahan said. “I owe a lot of success to them.”

With both pitchers in control, the game at Tropicana Field was played in 1 hour, 54 minutes.

Mikolas retired his first nine batters on just 27 pitches before running into trouble during the fourth.

Kevin Kiermaier had a leadoff single and scored on Choi’s one-out homer that made it 2-0. Choi has a nine-game hitting streak and has driven in 10 runs over the stretch.

The Cardinals got within 2-1 in the sixth after an error by McClanahan.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his career-best on-base streak to 45 games with a two-out walk and went to second when Nolan Arenado singled for the Cardinals’ second hit.

Albert Pujols hit a soft comebacker that McClanahan failed to catch barehanded. McClanahan recovered, but made an errant throw to first that allowed Goldschmidt to score.

Pujols picked up his 1, 374th extra-base hit in the second when Rays second baseman Vidal Bruján overran his pop fly in shallow right field for a double. Pujols is three extra-base hits from tying Cardinals great Stan Musial for third place in MLB history.

Reds rally past Diamondbacks in ninth

Josh Rojas hit a go-ahead single during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Reds, 5-4, in Cincinnati on Thursday to earn a split in the four-game series.

The Diamondbacks went into the ninth trailing, 3-1, but got help from reliever Tony Santillan’s wild tosses.

Pavin Smith drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch by Santillan (0-1), and scored on Alek Thomas’s single. Santillan then threw away a bunt for an error, and a sacrifice set up Rojas’s two-run single through a drawn-in infield that made it 4-3.

Rojas later scored on a grounder.

The blown lead by the Reds wasted a solid pitching performance by starter Tyler Mahle, who allowed one run and four hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts over six innings. His biggest mistake was a fastball left in the middle of the zone that Smith snuck just inside the right-field foul pole for a homer leading off the Arizona fifth.

Mark Melancon (2-6), the second of three relievers for the Diamondbacks, got the win. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth for his fourth save, despite allowing Matt Reynolds’s solo homer.

The Reds scored three in the first inning when TJ Friedl, Brandon Drury, and Tommy Pham each singled to load the bases with no outs and Joey Votto doubled home two runs. Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly.

The Reds were relatively quiet after that. Zach Davies went six for the Diamondbacks, allowing six hits while striking out seven.

Willson Contreras, Cubs avoid arbitration

The Chicago Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras and avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs had offered when figures were exchanged March 22. Contreras, 30, hit .237 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs in 128 games last season, leading National League catchers in assists for the third time. The two-time All-Star entered Thursday batting .277 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs this season. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series but could be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline with the Cubs in rebuilding mode. Contreras, pitcher Kyle Hendricks, and outfielder Jason Heyward are the only players remaining from the 2016 World Series championship team … Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Twins agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins when proposed salaries were exchanged on March 22. Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the Yankees. He entered Thursday with a .224 batting average, 7 homers, and 27 RBIs … Righthander Lucas Sims lost to the Reds in salary arbitration and will get $1.2 million instead of his $1.6 million request, leaving clubs with a 7-3 advantage in decisions with five cases remaining. Sims was 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and seven saves in 10 chances last season, striking out 76 and walking 18 in 47 innings. Sims, 28, is 1-0 with a 9.45 ERA in six appearances this season. He started the season on the injured list with back spasms, pitched from April 23 to May 10, then went back on the IL.

