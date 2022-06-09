A striking feat: Lowell senior Giana LaCedra is the state’s Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the fourth time

LaCedra has maintained a weighted 4.09 GPA and has been working with special education students as an intern with the Lowell High physical education department. She will play softball at UMass Lowell next year.

The 5-foot-6 righthander pitcher has posted a 0.38 ERA and 317 strikeouts over 22 games this season, leading the Raiders (18-4) to the Round of 16 in the Division 1 statewide tournament. At the plate, the two-time Boston Globe all-scholastic is hitting .394 with 11 extra-base hits.

For the fourth straight spring, Lowell senior Giana LaCedra has been recognized as the top softball player in the state by Gatorade, now in its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.

“Giana continues to be the hardest-working player I have ever coached,” Lowell coach Bo Durso said.

“Her level of maturity for a girl her age is unmatched. It’s like having another assistant coach at my disposal. She is a joy to watch pitch and a pleasure to coach.”

MIAA finals

The five MIAA baseball finals are scheduled for Saturday, June 18, with three championship games slated for LeLacheur Park in Lowell and two at Holy Cross’s Fitton Field. The rain date is June 19.

The statewide softball tournament finals are scheduled for June 17 and 18 at Sortino Field on the campus of UMass Amherst, with a rain date of June 19. All five divisions will have championship games on the home field of the Minutewomen, a program that boasts 23 Atlantic 10 Championships, 21 NCAA appearances, and three World Series titles.

Silver Lake athletic director Martha Jamieson, who played at UMass from 1985-88, played a role in securing the field.

“Sortino Field is truly the home of Massachusetts softball,” said Jamieson, chair of the softball committee.

“As a player on the first two Atlantic 10 championship teams in the early 1980s, I am most grateful to have been a small part of something so special due to the hard work and tireless advocacy by my coach, the late great Elaine Sortino.”

In other state finals news, the boys’ and girls’ tennis championships will be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on June 17 and 18, with a rain date of June 19.