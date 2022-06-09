Trying to keep things loose, Kevin Plawecki takes measure of Red Sox’ personalities

“Hey,” he said. “When Rich [ Hill ] is done talking to [NESN’S Jahmai Webster ], go up to Rich and ask him where is his personality at today.”

ANAHEIM, Calif. — During the Red Sox’ trip to Texas in May, Kevin Plawecki walked up to a reporter with a special request.

“Yeah, just ask him,” Plawecki said while laughing.

The request was met with even more uncertainty. Was this a setup?

Nevertheless, the reporter went along with it. “Hey, Rich,” the reporter asked, “just want to know where your personality is today?” Hill smiled, shook his head, and looked at Plawecki, a few lockers down, knowing that request came from the catcher.

Advertisement

Just like riding in the laundry cart after homering, Plawecki has made the question surrounding his teammates personality a trend in the clubhouse since last season. Yet this year, it’s more publicly evident to people outside the clubhouse. Each day, Plawecki enters the clubhouse and asks a teammate, “Hey where you at today?” The personality scale can rate from 1-10, with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest. If the teammate responds and says he’s at a 4.5 prior to game time, Plawecki will respond, “Ooh, we gotta get that thing up.” If they say “I’m at a 9.5,” Plawecki will say “Oh, man, don’t peak too early.” If they are at a 7.5 Plawecki will say “Nice trending upwards.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

So it begs the question, where did all of this begin? Plawecki, not in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Angels, had time to discuss its history.

“It began with our assistant hitting coach, Pat Roessler, when I was with the Mets,” said Plawecki, seated in the visitors’ dugout at Angel Stadium. “He’s the king of one-liners. He’s a funny guy, keeping things light all the time.”

Advertisement

Roessler been with the Nationals hitting coach since 2020. So when Kyle Schwarber came over from the Nationals last year at the trade deadline, Plawecki and Schwarber paired up and made it a schtick in the Red Sox clubhouse.

“I would always ask Kyle, ‘How’s his personality today?’ Now it’s just taken off,” Plawecki said. “I ask everybody how their personality is, including you [the reporter]. So here we are. It’s just I want to get a pulse on everybody. You know, a long season, long road trips sometimes. Gotta get a pulse of the guys, make sure personalities are hot.”

At that point, Plawecki turned to Matt Strahm in the dugout, asking him, “Hey Strahm, how’s your personality right now?”

“I’m about a 7.5?” Strahm said.

“7.5?!” Plawecki said. “I was going to give you a 9.2. I was a little off, it looked like you were bouncing around a bit.”

Strahm then changed his number and said his personality was at a 7.2.

“See, he doesn’t know. As you can see, personalities are constantly fluctuating,” Plawecki said, laughing again.

When they first brought up personalities, I was like ‘What’s my personality? What do you mean?” Strahm said. “Then they started talking on a scale and that it’s like, okay, and caught on, and kind of just went with it.

Trevor Story, Plawecki said, is a consistent 7. He can’t get him to trend any higher or dip any lower.

“That’s probably why he’s so damn good,” Plawecki said.

Advertisement

As for Hill, he’s constantly between a 4-8 on the personality scale. But he could reach a 10, Plawecki said, like the time Hill dove to tag out Orioles’ Trey Mancini at home plate on a wild pitch late last month.

“I was giving flashing him 10s from the dugout,”

The Red Sox personalities have been on 10, as of recent. They are winners of their last seven and are 6-0 on this road trip.

As for the personality trend?

“It’s so stupid,” Plawecki said with a smile. “But it gets the guys going. Kind of checking the boiler in the room.”

Hansel Robles in, Phillips Valdez out

Hansel Robles was activated off the injured list. Phillips Valdez was optioned to Triple A Worcester …Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) is still scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday and possibly throw to hitters next week … James Paxton will throw off a mound during the Seattle series … Xander Bogaerts and Story were both off for the series finale. The plan is for both to play all three against the Mariners.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.