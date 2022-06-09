Wakefield edges Melrose to advance in boys’ lacrosse tournament

The No. 16 Warriors got all they could handle from No. 17 Melrose Thursday night, the fifth meeting between the Middlesex League rivals the past two seasons. But in the end, Wakefield prevailed for a 13-10 victory in front of a sizable crowd at Landrigan Field.

Of all the potential matchups Wakefield could draw in the first statewide boys’ lacrosse tournament, the Warriors wound up facing a most familiar foe in the first round of the Division 2 bracket.

“It’s always fun playing Melrose. When you think about rivalries in lacrosse, this has to be one of the best ones in that state,” Wakefield coach Tim Johnson said.

“At the same time it’s stressful. We know [the Red Raiders] are going to come ready to go and we can’t roll into any game with them and think it’s going to be an easy run. You think you’re getting momentum, and they claw themselves right back into it.”

Bobby DeFeo keyed the Wakefield attack by winning the battle at the Faceoff X. The junior middie won two draws cleanly to set up goals in the first minute of the second quarter, giving Wakefield an early 5-2 lead.

Melrose (11-8) pulled ahead, 6-5, early in the third quarter on a goal from junior Stephen Fogarty (2 goals, 2 assists), but Wakefield quickly regained the lead.

After senior captain Jake Dubiel (4 goals) scored his second goal for an 8-6 entering the fourth, DeFeo won the first two draws of the final frame, setting up a pair of goals for John Regan (4 goals).

“Having a faceoff guy who can really control the tempo in the middle of the field and create offense out of those, it’s tremendous,” Johnson said. “That kind of transition right off the faceoff is tough for any team to defend. It’s happened to us a few times this season and it’s really like a stake through the heart, so it’s nice to be on the plus side of that.”

DeFeo (one goal) finished 18 of 26 on faceoffs. Junior attack Joe Colliton scored four goals and senior Donovan Foley handed out four assists for the Warriors.

Division 1 State

Hingham 20, Beverly 6 — Junior Joe Hennessey notched six goals for the fourth-seeded Harbormen (18-2) in the first-round victory. Sophomore Mike Garrity put up four goals, and senior Henry Crean, junior Chase McKenna, and junior Charlie Packard each added a pair.

Natick 13, Bishop Feehan 10 — Senior Colby LeBlanc (five goals), junior Brady Kittler (two goals) and junior Anthony Miceli (two goals) all scored late goals as the No. 11 Redhawks (15-2) withstood a furious comeback to seized victory.

St. John’s Prep 15, Belmont 0 — Luke Kelly, Jimmy Ayers, and Charlie Wilmot each deposited a pair of goals for the top-seeded Eagles (18-1) in the first-round win. The tandem of senior Teddy Cullinane (one save) and freshman Austin Kitces (two saves) combined for the shutout as the Eagles cruised to the victory.

Division 2 State

Reading 19, Malden Catholic 4 — Junior Robbie Granara tallied five goals and two assists for the fifth-seeded Rockets (16-3) in the first-round win. Classmates Evan Pennucci and Ethan Haggerty each added a trio of goals.

Division 3 State

Swampscott 6, Newburyport 5 — Junior Jack Russo (two goals) scored the winner to lift the No. 25 Big Blue (10-6) to the first-round upset.

Division 4 State

Ipswich 16, Blackstone Valley 9 — Henry Wright (seven goals) and Eliot Donovan (six goals) drove the offense for the 12th-seeded Tigers (9-8) in the first round win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 2 State

Duxbury 21, Wakefield 2 — Senior Sophia Prouty and juniors Ayla Abban and Ellie Wall rifled in four goals apiece, fueling the No. 4 Dragons (13-6) past the No. 29 Warriors (12-8) at Duxbury High. Prouty and senior Campbell Johnston both hit 100 career points, helping the Dragons jump out to a 15-1 halftime lead and cruise from there. Skye Cerow, Anna Sovik, Liz Delia, and Lily Sparrow anchored a strong defensive effort.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 16, Melrose 0 — Sophomore Jane Hilsabeck (five goals) and senior Alexa Kenney (four goals) helped secure the win for the No. 1 Cougars (17-4) over the No. 33 Red Raiders.

Division 3 State

Pentucket 14, Dedham 1 — Lana Mickelson scored four goals and assisted on two more for the No. 5 Panthers (12-4) in the first-round victory. Ela Palmer (3 goals, 1 assist), Cat Colvin (two goals, two assists), and Audrey Conover (two goals, two assists) added to the offensive barrage.