Warriors’ Stephen Curry will play through his foot injury in Game 4 Friday

The only update Warriors coach Steve Kerr had on Stephen Curry’s left foot Thursday afternoon was that he expects Curry to play in Game 4.

“I’m going to play,” he said. “That’s all I know right now.”

Curry sustained an injury in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, when Celtics forward Al Horford landed on his left foot as multiple players fought for a loose ball. Curry lay on the floor for a moment after the scramble and appeared to be in pain, but he remained in the game for two minutes before Kerr deemed the score out of reach.

When Curry checked out, he had a slight limp. His walk to the podium for his postgame press conference was cautious and slow, though he did not sport a boot or brace.

The Warriors did not hold a formal practice Thursday, giving their high-minute players an opportunity to focus on treatment and recovery. During the time their “practice” was open to the media, Curry was not on the court, nor were Kerr or any other starters. Jordan Poole and Nemanja Bjelica were the only rotation players getting shots up.

Since Game 3 ended, Curry said, he had slept for 10½ hours and dunked his foot in an ice bucket a couple of times. Before Game 4 Friday night at 9, he planned to “get as much recovery and healing as possible.”

Curry would not expound on how much pain he’s feeling. He would only compare the experience to the foot sprain he suffered against the Celtics while diving for a loose ball March 16. That injury sidelined Curry for about a month. He insists this injury is not as severe.

“This is almost the identical type of play,” he said. “This one just wasn’t as bad as that one. As soon as you start to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal, or not. Back then, I couldn’t. Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn’t as bad.”

The fact that Curry has experienced such a similar situation helps prepare him for the anticipated level of soreness and pain. He has not undergone any additional testing.

“I know exactly what it is and what I’ve got to deal with,” he said. “There’s a good understanding of what it is and all that. I guess there’s comfort knowing I’ve been through it before, but also, you would rather not have to deal with something like that at this point in the season.”

Curry will have his foot reevaluated Friday. Asked if he is concerned about mobility, he said it ultimately will come down to pain tolerance. He did not express much concern about the potential for reinjury.

Amid all the uncertainty, only one thing seems sure: Curry is going to be available.

“At this point in the series, if you are good enough to play, play,” he said.

