Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green fouls out, and the TD Garden crowd can’t get enough

Green, who had two points and four rebounds before leaving, picked up his sixth foul with 4:07 to go. Green didn’t go quietly — after he was whistled, he spent an extended stretch yelling at the officials before he sat on the bench.

Draymond Green fouled out late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 3 at TD Garden, and the Boston crowd loved it.

The Celtics crowd was ready to antagonize Green from the opening tip — well, even before it.

The boos rained down on the Warriors forward during introductions. Early in the game, when Green touched the ball, “Draymond sucks!” chants echoed throughout the arena (in addition to a few others, which we can’t print here).

Advertisement

In fact, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a snarky response when asked about the crude chants at the Garden.

“Classy,” he said, “very classy.”

Green had spent much of Game 2 in San Francisco causing problems for Boston. He had to be separated from Jaylen Brown after fouling Brown. Both players ended up on the floor. Brown forcefully pushed off as he got up, but before he could walk away, Green must’ve said something that bothered him because he immediately turned around. But no further penalties were assessed.





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.