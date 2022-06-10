‘American Rust’ to return for second season

The first season of “American Rust” had some strong performances, notably by stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. But the drama, based on the 2009 Philipp Meyer novel about a murder in a Pennsylvania steel town, was relentlessly grim and lacking in urgency.

It ran on Showtime, and, even while it ended on an incomplete note, Showtime in January decided not to pick it up for a second season. Now Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) has swooped in and decided to take it on. The streaming service, Amazon’s free ad-supported outlet, is putting the show back into production later this year. Daniels and Tierney are returning, as is writer-producer Dan Futterman.