fb-pixel Skip to main content

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

By The Associated PressUpdated June 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement.

The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted Friday on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.

Bieber’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Advertisement

Bieber said he’s unsure how long he'll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

In March, Biebers’ wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video