Inflation’s at a 40-year-high. Here’s three things we learned about it on Friday.

Altogether, it’s the fastest annual increase in 40 years and a worrying sign that fears of an upcoming recession may be realized. Stock markets reacted accordingly, down sharply Friday morning. “That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way,” JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon said last week. “We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy.”

Prices have climbed by 8.6 percent in last 12 months, according to new figures out Friday, raising alarm for those already struggling to afford everyday purchases in a seemingly-ever-more expensive economy. The consumer price index, a federal metric that measures what people pay for goods and services, rose 1 percent just from April to May , a far faster clip than was typically seen before the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

Here are three key takeaways from the numbers.

We neared “the peak” of inflation, then went higher.

Last month, there was hope that price increases were slowing from their galloping pace during the pandemic. Inflation had cooled a bit, reaching a (still-high) 8.3 percent year-over-year in April, down from 8.5 percent in March. Another key gauge saw its first slowdown since November 2020. (Even that is a far cry from the federal government’s initial take on inflation, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the price hikes would be “transitory.”)

But that optimism was premature.

Consumers’ grocery bills have risen by an annual rate of more than 10 percent. Dairy rose 2.9 percent in May alone, the largest one-month increase since July 2007. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose by 1.1 percent or more month-to-month, according to the latest snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But the biggest — and perhaps most visible — driver of hikes is gas. The average price for a gallon in Massachusetts hit $5 Tuesday, and AAA reported that the nationwide average reached a record $4.98 Friday, though that’s still below the inflation-adjusted rate in July 2008 of $5.50.

Advertisement

Overall, gas prices rose 4.1 percent between May and April and 48.7 percent from a year ago.

The cause of inflation is now familiar.

For months now, US officials have pointed to sky-high consumer demand, pandemic supply chain disruptions, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the reasons for the surging inflation.

It’s unlikely the consumer spending will go down soon, as many wealthier households continue to benefit from over $2 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. With the warm weather upon us, demand for travel and summer activities is high, pushing up prices for airfare, hotels, and restaurant dining. Wages are increasing, too, though not enough to keep up with prices.

“There continues to be deep pockets of pent-up demand,” Anthony G. Capuano, chief executive of hotel company Marriott International, said during a recent call with analysts.

Supply chain issues do seem to be easing. Factories in China that halted production during a months-long COVID lockdown have reopened, and the backlog in cargo ships waiting to unload in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California fell for the fourth straight month in May, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Joe Biden has also repeatedly referred to inflationary consequences as the “Putin’s price hike” and attributed up to 70 percent of the bump in food and fuel in April to the Russian President’s war in Ukraine, which has disrupted the economies of two large producers of food and energy. The violence has influenced the cost of baked goods and cereal — since Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat — and the global price of oil.

Advertisement

But there’s little sign the fighting in Ukraine or Western sanctions on Russia will end any time soon.

No one is sure when high inflation will ease.

Despite earnest efforts, it’s almost impossible to predict when inflation will end. In a Bloomberg survey, economists expected inflation to remain at 6.3 percent — lower than today, but still sharply elevated — by the end of 2022. The US Department of Energy believes gas prices will decline in the third quarter of the year, likely in the fall.

Most Americans, though, are less sure. They expect inflation to worsen over the next year and are accordingly adjusting spending habits, according to a poll conducted by the The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.

And the world economy will suffer alongside our own. On Tuesday, the World Bank said it predicts annual global growth will amount to 2.9 percent, down 4.1 percent from January.

The Federal Reserve — the entity responsible for maintaining stable price increases — has repeatedly raised interest rates to encourage consumers to borrow and spend less. They will likely enact another half percentage point increase next week.

Biden also released a large amount of oil from the US petroleum reserves to tamp down gas prices, but mostly, he has chosen to give the Fed “the space to do their job.”

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.