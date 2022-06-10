Blind date: ‘I think the most romantic moment was between me and the burrata’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HOBBIES: Snowboarding, paddle boarding, and Spartan obstacle course racing

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s a great listener

MADISON J.: 24 / content writer

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Beach volleyball, dancing, and karaoke

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Kombucha-brewing beverage dispenser wrapped in string lights

7 P.M. BUTTERMILK & BOURBON, BOSTON

CULTIVATING CONNECTIONS

Sam I came right from work.

Madison I did some writing and listened to music. I was alternating between feeling calm, nervous, and excited.

Sam When I arrived, my date was already sitting. She was slender and quite tall. I noticed her short blond hair and numerous earrings.

Madison My first thought was that he was not the type I would usually go for, and he was a little short. I think that he found me too tall as well. But he was handsome with a great smile. He had great hair, and he had a ring on his pinky finger.

WELL-AGED

Sam We covered a range of topics: school, friendships, people we typically date, what we do for fun, our parents, siblings, sports we played, and work. We both gave the synopsis of the dream novels we want to write.

Madison We started talking and I was surprised by how easy and natural it felt. We were so absorbed that we forgot to look at the drinks menu and the server came back twice.

Sam I discovered my date enjoys being near the ocean, being part of a health care organization contributing to the greater good, and that if she ever got a tattoo it would be a seagull on her left clavicle.

Madison He does a lot of outdoorsy things. He wanted to try living in Australia. We talked about road trips, graduating college during COVID, beer we like, and tattoos. We talked a bit about surfing, because I’ve always wanted to learn and he’s been surfing off the coast of Cape Cod.

Sam We had the swordfish, creamy burrata, and buttermilk fried chicken. The burrata stood out, but mostly because my date had not experienced it before and so was fun to introduce it to her.

Madison The burrata was just cheese, strawberries, and some seasoning on a nice piece of bread, but somehow, it was incredible.

Sam Conversation flowed with no lulls, even garnering a comment that it was very easy to talk to me, but our interests did not really align. Unique overlap was in our desire to write a novel eventually, surf, and visit New Zealand.

Madison I really enjoyed talking to him. This surprised me because my first impression was that he wasn’t my type. He’s very driven and put-together. I felt a little inadequate by comparison (although I know this is just a me thing).

Sam My date did undercut herself by sharing comments like she had typically only dated boys who did not know how to dress and had less self-confidence.

Madison When he asked me what my type was, the only thing I could come up with was “less polished,” and then I had trouble elaborating on what that meant. I might have given him the impression that all the men I like are trash. Oh, well.

NO STRINGING ALONG

Sam I walked her to the T-stop.

Madison I was kind of quiet. I was trying to decide if I should ask for his number, but I couldn’t find motivation to do so.

Sam We did not exchange contact information.

Madison We hugged goodbye.

Sam I do not think so.

Madison Nah, I don’t think either of us is really what the other is looking for. I think the most romantic moment was between me and the burrata.

POST-MORTEM

Sam / B

Madison / A-

