Five things to do in and around Boston, June 13-19

For a week of education and celebration, check out the Embrace Ideas Festival, an arts-inspired event promoting antiracism. Events take place across the city and include speakers, panels, and a free Juneteenth Block Party in Nubian Square. Tickets range from free to $25 per day. embraceideasfestival.org

Thursday

Downtown Disco

Celebrate the life and legacy of a Boston-born legend at the Donna Summer Disco Party at Copley Square. The event will feature music by DJ Vince 1 and a performance by Summer’s sister and longtime backup singer, Mary Gaines Bernard. Get ready to dance! 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. boston.gov

Advertisement

Thursday-Sunday

Stories by the Shore

This year’s edition of the Nantucket Book Festival offers dozens of events for adults and children, including author talks and readings as well as music, food, and more. A range of storytellers will participate, including some authors who made the bestsellers lists. Events range from free to $350. nantucketbookfestival.org

Friday

Revolutionary Tale

Delve into American history with X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, presented by the Boston Modern Orchestra Project at the Strand Theatre. Part of a series focused on history, race, and justice, the show stars award winning vocalist Davóne Tines. Tickets available on a pay-what-you-can basis. 8 p.m. bmop.org

Saturday

Crafted With Love

Join over 125 fine artists and crafters at Arts Fest Beverly, where they will display their works. Paintings, sculptures, clothes, furniture, decor, and works of fiber arts, among others, will all be available for purchase. Children can participate in free activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. bevmain.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.