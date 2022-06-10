Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

“Broken Fever” (April 3) is spot on. My oldest son experienced cyclical fevers (of up to 105 degrees) starting at 10 months old. We had referral after referral to allergists, immunologists, and infectious disease doctors, all through Boston Children’s Hospital. Then, a pediatric rheumatologist joined the staff at my son’s pediatrician’s office. That was when he was diagnosed with PFAPA. He was put on an oral steroid for a year; the ultimate plan would be removing tonsils and adenoids. This happened just after his 6th birthday. He will be 9 this August and has been PFAPA-fever free since. This article gave me chills knowing other parents have experienced the same, and it cemented how amazing the doctors and hospitals of Boston are.

Carly Fleming

Braintree

Our daughter’s journey with PFAPA did not begin until she was about 14. We always called it “the fever.” The many doctors I went to attributed it to puberty and hormones so we really were not taken seriously at that point. It carried on through high school and college, with the episodes slowing down as she aged, gradually going down to maybe once or twice a year now (she is 29). She was finally diagnosed two years ago. We opted to just continue to “let her grow out of it” as she has learned to live with the lesser bouts.

Cmccourt14

posted on bostonglobe.com

Delayed Diagnosis

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Judy Foreman, for writing about everything I have been experiencing over the last five weeks (“The Agony of Waiting,” April 3). I just got my cancer diagnosis two days ago and I am headed for surgery and radiation—which will seem like a piece of cake compared with the torturous anxiety of waiting.

Barbara Bird

Hingham

Foreman passionately and accurately described what so many must endure: the conversations one has with oneself, the distractions one creates, the bargaining one does with the universe. I am so glad that she has found Dana-Farber, which, as she notes, provides state-of-the-art care, as well as FAST results! We are so fortunate to have access to a staff that, from the doctors to the security staff, share such compassion, as if we were all members of their own families.

Susan Fleischmann

Cambridge

I was diagnosed with breast cancer two years prior to the pandemic. Each assessment procedure took place within two weeks of the one preceding it; two took place on the same day. Then came the pandemic. My mammogram was delayed three months and the process and communication around scheduling my treatment-related bone density scan broke down. Yes, the pandemic has created additional obstacles to health care. What is also true is that Foreman’s experience was a result of a disjointed system in which patients who have just learned that they have life-changing illnesses must advocate for themselves. Foreman knew who to call because of what she does for work. It is the people who do not have such privilege and yet do have an equal right to care who are at significant risk of poorer outcomes.

Leslie Berman

Brookline

Foreman is so right in her reporting of how women wait for appointments and results. And, yes, the waiting is so stressful. I had a very similar experience last fall, waiting 10 days after getting a cancer diagnosis before hearing type, treatment plan, etc. I believe there should be better ways to manage testing, diagnosis, and meeting doctors to discuss treatment. Thanks for creating awareness of this issue.

Jean Jones

Peabody

Regaining Control

As someone in the upper-limb prosthetics industry, I understand the trials and tribulations of bringing a prosthetic device to market (“Returning What Was Lost,” April 3). The biggest issue, outside of ensuring that a product meets user and market needs, is the cost of these devices and the fact that insurance more likely than not will not pay for them. It is on us, the people, to change that and to educate insurance companies that these devices are not a “nice to have,” and it is on us, the manufacturers, to bring advanced prosthetic devices to market that are actually accessible to those that need them.

Linda Calabria

Mansfield

The writer is senior product and marketing manager at BrainRobotics in Somerville.

I felt compelled to share my personal and more common experience being an amputee navigating the world of prosthetics. There are limits to what insurance will cover. The standard warranty for a prosthetic knee is three years. These same items are only covered at 80 percent. I recently received a prosthesis for which my insurance company was billed over $90,000. I was lucky that my insurance had a $4,000 out-of-pocket maximum, but many are not as fortunate. Growth spurts in children require almost yearly modifications, if not a new device. Orthotics, which are different from prosthetics, [may not be] covered at all by insurance. So many prosthetic features reflect a lack of true user testing across gender and all age groups. It can be a lonely and very triggering process when trying to get fitted with a new prosthesis as a woman.

Kelly Guenther

Boston

Conversation Stoppers

I’m a member of a school committee in Central Massachusetts (Miss Conduct, April 10). We recently attended three 90 minute sessions on diversity. One of the things I learned is how to deal with people who make hateful remarks. We were taught a simple strategy: We say, “What do you mean by that?” Soon afterward I tried that line on a family member who had made a racist remark. While he did not respond directly, he did stop with the hate speech. Will it work every time? I don’t know. But clearly it put the speaker on the defensive, an uncomfortable position for the unenlightened.

Walter Nutter

Oakham

[The letter writer] would be doing everyone a favor if they could take the relative aside, sacrificing their own visit with family. But if not, he gets to control every family gathering because it won’t be just one time, it will be every time.

BeeJayDee

posted on bostonglobe.com

Usually this kind of behavior is indicative of a person who likely wants to get a rise out of you. They crave attention, and they need some kind of affirmation that they matter. Ignoring the behavior, not rewarding it, may be an effective way to make it stop. Arguing with them is foolish.

Ginfa

posted on bostonglobe.com

Environmental Activists

I take exception to “Hero of Love Canal,” describing Beverly Paigen (April 10). While she was a big player in the story, if you are designating a “hero” then that designation must certainly go to Lois Gibbs, a meek housewife-turned-activist who evacuated more than 800 families in her polluted Love Canal neighborhood. Through it all, she stood down former Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Anne Gorsuch and President Jimmy Carter. Her actions led to the creation of EPA’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or Superfund, which is used to locate and clean up toxic waste sites throughout the United States.

Steve Nearman

Plymouth

It is fantastic to read Keith O’Brien’s article and to know of his new book. We need more writers like O’Brien, who will stick with a complex story like this and shine the light on Beverly Paigen and Lois Gibbs and others. So grateful to him!

Mary Evelyn Tucker

Woodbridge, Connecticut

