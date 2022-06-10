For sale: Homes with screened porches and three-season sunrooms

SQUARE FEET 1,250

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $325,000 in 2005

PROS This 1935 Contemporary sits on Shadow Lake, a smaller sibling to nearby Canobie Lake. From the trellised deck, sliders open into a kitchen with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and wall oven; there’s a spacious bath off the entryway. The open dining and living room features a stone hearth with gas fireplace and built-in wet bar. Off the dining area, there’s a sunroom with skylights and sweeping lake views. Upstairs, find two bedrooms with water views, one with exposed beams and a carpeted office or reading nook. Lakefront landscaping includes a stone retaining wall and steps down to the water. CONS Basement is accessed from outside; neighboring property is in disrepair.

Advertisement

The exterior of 14 Cole Road, Windham, New Hampshire. handout images

Ian Handel, Ian Handel Real Estate, 603-560-2214, ianhandelrealtor@gmail.com

$799,900

9 PIONEER CIRCLE / ANDOVER

The screened porch of 9 Pioneer Circle, Andover. handout images

SQUARE FEET 2,108

LOT SIZE 0.56 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $460,000 in 2006

PROS This mid-century ranch with a new roof and chimney sits on a woodsy cul-de-sac abutting conservation land with miles of trails. Up the split-entry stairs, the living room at left features hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. Sunlight and tree views stream in through a wall of windows in the dining room, where double-wide sliders open to a screened porch. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, and access to a deck, stone patio, and expansive yard. Past an updated bath, find three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings down the hall, one with its own bath. The lower level holds a family room with pellet stove, plus an office, half bath, laundry, and garage access. CONS Washer and dryer are excluded.

The exterior of 9 Pioneer Circle, Andover. handout images

Mary O’Neill, Keller Williams Realty Success, 978-809-7007, maryoneill@kw.com





Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.