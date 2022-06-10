fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes with screened porches and three-season sunrooms

Enjoy serene natural surroundings from inside these homes in Andover and Windham, New Hampshire.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated June 10, 2022, 13 minutes ago
The sunroom of 14 Cole Road, Windham, New Hampshire.handout images

$699,900

14 COLE ROAD / WINDHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE

SQUARE FEET 1,250

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $325,000 in 2005

PROS This 1935 Contemporary sits on Shadow Lake, a smaller sibling to nearby Canobie Lake. From the trellised deck, sliders open into a kitchen with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and wall oven; there’s a spacious bath off the entryway. The open dining and living room features a stone hearth with gas fireplace and built-in wet bar. Off the dining area, there’s a sunroom with skylights and sweeping lake views. Upstairs, find two bedrooms with water views, one with exposed beams and a carpeted office or reading nook. Lakefront landscaping includes a stone retaining wall and steps down to the water. CONS Basement is accessed from outside; neighboring property is in disrepair.

The exterior of 14 Cole Road, Windham, New Hampshire.handout images

Ian Handel, Ian Handel Real Estate, 603-560-2214, ianhandelrealtor@gmail.com

$799,900

9 PIONEER CIRCLE / ANDOVER

The screened porch of 9 Pioneer Circle, Andover.handout images

SQUARE FEET 2,108

LOT SIZE 0.56 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $460,000 in 2006

PROS This mid-century ranch with a new roof and chimney sits on a woodsy cul-de-sac abutting conservation land with miles of trails. Up the split-entry stairs, the living room at left features hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. Sunlight and tree views stream in through a wall of windows in the dining room, where double-wide sliders open to a screened porch. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, and access to a deck, stone patio, and expansive yard. Past an updated bath, find three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings down the hall, one with its own bath. The lower level holds a family room with pellet stove, plus an office, half bath, laundry, and garage access. CONS Washer and dryer are excluded.

The exterior of 9 Pioneer Circle, Andover.handout images

Mary O’Neill, Keller Williams Realty Success, 978-809-7007, maryoneill@kw.com


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

