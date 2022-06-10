Should I reconnect with an old friend who changed her position on abortion rights?

Forty years ago, a good friend was pregnant during a rough patch in her marriage and decided to get an abortion. She asked me to accompany her and I did. Neither of us has mentioned it again. She stayed with her husband and I don’t believe she ever told him about it. She is very conservative and religious, adamantly antiabortion and has supported antiabortion Supreme Court justices. She is educated and a kind and thoughtful person. I lost touch with her in the past few years and want to reconnect but I find it painful. It is so hypocritical. Should I try? How?

Anonymous / Boston

How much fuel do you have in your tank right now? Emotional and mental energy are finite, as are the number of hours in a day. Is reconnecting with your friend a good way to spend your personal fuel (or bandwidth, or hit points, or metaphor of your choice)? What’s the cost/benefit? This is a question only you can answer, and it depends in part on what you hope to get from reaching out to her.

If you want to resume a more casual connection on the outer circumference of each other’s social circles, then loop her in on a group text, or invite her to some event you’re going to anyway. Keep it light. You are now a shared-memes-and-happen-to-be-in-your-neighborhood friends, not friends-friends. There’s no need to apologize for or even mention the falling out of touch; that kind of thing happens and you both dropped the rope. Or do you want to speak your piece to her once and for all? You can do that too, in whatever way feels most authentic to you. End by saying that you’re not inviting a debate — and, also, that you will continue to keep her secret because you honor the right to privacy about reproductive choices.

If you want anything more than one of those outcomes, anything deeper or more satisfying, you’re almost certainly not going to get it, so only reach out if you feel in your heart that it would be worthwhile to do so regardless of the outcome. And I say “worthwhile” because the effort needs to literally be worth your while, not merely a good or right thing, something you think you ought to do. Life offers more opportunities to do good and right things than anyone can take. We have to choose.

I’m sorry you’re going through this. Your friend’s hypocrisy is infuriating, and you can never unknow what you know about her character. Google “the only moral abortion is my abortion” if reading stories from other people who have experienced this same double standard in action would make you feel less alone. Whatever decision you make, do it for yourself, not for your erstwhile friend. You don’t owe her anything — her phone works too — and whatever karmic debt she owes you has long ago been defaulted on.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.