2 men arrested in East Boston, charged with trafficking $90,000 worth of fentanyl

Two New York-area men were arrested Friday in East Boston after an undercover operation siezed 2 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated wholesale street value of $90,000, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Sergio Singer Galicia, 39, and Bryan Roberto Rodriguez, 38, were each charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl of 200 grams or more, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. They will be arraigned Monday in the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court.

It was not immediately clear Friday whether Galicia and Rodriguez had hired attorneys.