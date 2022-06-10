Before vote, R.I. attorney general warns against ‘grandfathering’ gun magazines, says law will be impossible to enforce

“Let me be clear — we need to reduce the supply of high-capacity magazines in Rhode Island. The addition of a grandfather clause would render this legislation unenforceable and functionally meaningless and is unnecessary to protect law-abiding gun owners in Rhode Island,” Neronha wrote.

That would essentially make the law unenforceable, Neronha said in a letter Friday to House Judiciary Committee chairman Representative Robert E. Craven Sr.

PROVIDENCE — Just hours before the House votes on a bill that wouldban large-capacity gun magazines, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha warned Friday against a move by some legislators to add a “grandfather clause” to the bill.

Advertisement

So far, House and Senate leaders have reached agreement on bills that would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds, prohibit the open carry of long guns in public, and raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy long guns and ammunition.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to send all three bills to the House floor for a vote Friday afternoon, despite vociferous objections from gun-rights supporters. (The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on the three gun bills at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.)

The attorney general, gun-safety advocates, and law enforcement have all voiced support for the bills.

“As public safety officials, we are committed to safeguarding everyone’s rights while also supporting the need for change that can help alleviate the preventable gun violence that devastates families and communities,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, the president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association. “The proposed legislation outlines common-sense, reasonable measures that enhance the existing gun laws in Rhode Island and help ensure the safety and well-being of all of our residents.”

That support will vanish if the bill is changed to allow high-capacity magazines to be grandfathered, because there will be no way for law enforcement to tell the difference.

Advertisement

“Most high-capacity magazines do not have identifying marks, serial numbers, or registration numbers, which could be used to indicate when they were manufactured or sold,” Neronha wrote. “Because law enforcement would be unable to verify whether an individual possessed a magazine prior to the effective date of this legislation, such an exemption would serve as a readily available defense for every prospective criminal defendant.”

If the current legislation passes, anyone who now lawfully possesses a high-capacity magazine will have six months to come into compliance: permanently modifying the device, surrendering it to the police, or transferring or selling to a federally licensed dealer or someone who is lawfully permitted to own or possess.

“There will be ample time and opportunity for all to come into compliance with the law,” Neronha said, and I am committed to working with my colleagues in law enforcement to ensure that the public is clearly and repeatedly educated and advised as to their options and obligations under this law.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence also said that it wouldn’t support the legislation if it’s amended to allow the magazines to be grandfathered in. Chairwoman Sydney Montstream-Quas said in a statement Friday that a grandfather clause would “represent a wholesale capitulation to the gun lobby.”

“It would leave Rhode Island at high risk for a mass shooting event and make future attempts to limit the supply of large-capacity magazines in Rhode Island more difficult,” Montstream-Quas said. “If the law is amended in this fashion, it will not make Rhode Islanders safer from the scourge of gun violence, and RICAGV could not support it.”

Advertisement

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.