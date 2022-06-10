Brockton man, 20, pleads not guilty to double-shooting that killed one man, injured another

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder and gun charges at his arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court in connection with a double-shooting that killed one man and injured another in Brockton this week, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Donya Johnson, 20 of Brockton, is charged with murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Johnson’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.