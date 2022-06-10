Brockton man, 20, pleads not guilty to double-shooting that killed one man, injured another

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder and gun charges at his arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court in connection with a double-shooting that killed one man and injured another in Brockton this week, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.
Donya Johnson, 20 of Brockton, is charged with murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Johnson’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.
Advertisement
Brockton police responded to a report of a shooting near 987 ½ North Main Street at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, prosecutors said. They arrived to find Nerilson Lopes, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the statement.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. A second male shooting victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators established probable cause to charge Johnson with murder, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday, prosecutors said. Johnson arrived at Brockton District Court at 1 p.m. and was placed under arrest.
His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23, prosecutors said. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.