Episode 12: In celebration of Juneteenth, Boston’s arts community is highlighted

Amanda Shea, spoken word and multidisciplinary artist, educator, and activist, talked about using art as a form of self-care and protest. She also reflected on how to celebrate Juneteenth through joy.

Boston’s arts space was the focus of the 12th episode of “Black News Hour” in observance of Juneteenth, the federal holiday recognizing the end of slavery. The Globe’s Greg Lee and Tiana Woodard talked to leaders in the arts community, from dance to poetry, ahead of local events planned this month.

“We know the history. I want to celebrate Black joy and what that looks like,” Shea said. “We just want to feel happy in the moment. We have so much calamity going on in our society right now as a whole.”

Advertisement

Then, Catherine T. Morris, founder and artistic director of Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Fest, also joined the show to talk about the festival that is planned to return on Saturday at Playstead Field in Franklin Park. The theme of the event is “epic joy,” and will feature live visual art, Black-owned businesses, and a star-studded lineup including SWV and D Smoke.

“It’s a family reunion. It’s a Black wonderland. It’s an opportunity, again, to ensure that artists are discovered or that they are continuing to build their own platform and visibility,” Morris said.

Ellice Patterson, executive director of Abilities Dance Boston, spoke about how the company uses dance to promote intersectional disabilities rights in Greater Boston.

OOMPA, nationally acclaimed Boston-born poet, rapper, and educator, talked about her craft and the importance of art in the Boston area.

Gerami Groover-Flores, executive director of Hamilton-Garrett Music and Arts, previewed the 20th anniversary celebration happening on Friday at 6 p.m. at Charles Street AME Church. Hamilton-Garrett Music and Arts is a nonprofit that develops emerging artists “through the celebration and preservation of Black music.”

Advertisement

See more about topics discussed, and watch the episode below:

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.