Get ready for PVDFest starting tonight

Start with the food trucks: Kennedy Plaza will be transformed into a food truck village beginning at 5 tonight, offering everything from ice cream to hot wieners through Sunday. Make sure you stop by Incred-a-bowl, the company Vice President Kamala Harris learned about when she visited Rhode Island last year.

You can check out the full schedule, but if you don’t know where to start, I’ve compiled a quick guide to some of the can’t-miss events.

It’s PVDFest this weekend, which means plenty of partying, live music, and arts exhibits throughout downtown.

Scavenger Hunt: The city is working with Haus of Codec and Niantic Labs on a scavenger hunt throughout Providence. Niantic Labs helped develop Pokémon Go. You can learn more here.

PVD goes NOLA: Tonight at 8 p.m., the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is performing outside of City Hall.

A salsa legend on Saturday: The 11-person Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra will light up the City Hall stage at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The podcaster goes back to his roots: You probably know Bill Bartholomew from his excellent podcast about Rhode Island politics, but he’s also a talented musician. He’ll be performing on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Snow Street Stage.

Lego Land: If you’re bringing your kids to PVDFest, make sure you stop by the “Imagination Center” in Kennedy Plaza to check out the work of artist Andrew Grover.

