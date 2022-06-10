Health insurance companies seeking R.I. approval of rate increases of 7 to 14 percent

“My office is committed to rigorously reviewing these proposed rate increases to ensure that the rates that are ultimately approved are in the public interest and actuarially sound,” said Health Insurance Commissioner Patrick M. Tigue in a statement.

The Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner released Friday afternoon the individual, small, and large group market premium rates requested by the state’s insurers. Requested rate increases ranged from nearly 7 percent to 14 percent.

PROVIDENCE — Health insurance companies in Rhode Island are again asking the state to approve steep rate increases that would begin in 2023.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island requested plans to be sold on the individual market for people who do not receive insurance through their employer. Blue Cross Blue Shield requested a 9.6 percent rate increase into the next year, and Neighborhood requested a 6.8 percent increase.

A spokesperson for either company did not immediately respond to a Globe inquiry for comment.

Blue Cross Blue Shield, Neighborhood Health, UnitedHealthcare, and Tufts Health plan all filed small group market plans.

UnitedHealthcare requested the largest increase among all insurers at 12.3 percent under their HMO plan and a 10.8 percent rate increase under their PPO plan. This is compared to the company requesting the state approve a 17.5 percent rate increase on their HMO plan and a 10.7 percent increase under their PPO plan in 2022.

A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Globe for comment.

Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurer with nearly 41,000 people enrolled as of March to their small group plan, requested an 11.7 percent increase. Neighborhood Health requested a 9.3 percent increase.

Five insurers, which included Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Tufts Health Plan, Aetna, and Cigna, filed large group rates. Aetna requested the highest rate increase at 13.4 percent while UnitedHealthcare requested the lowest rate increase at 11.3 percent.

Tigue, who is expected to approve, modify, or reject the proposed rates in mid-to-late August, said in 2022 that he was deeply concerned with the steep requested rate increases, which went up to 20 percent last year.

“Recently, health insurers have generated substantial profits as a result of the reduction in medical services experienced during the coronavirus disease 2019 public health emergency,” he said at the time.

But on Friday, Tigue said that these proposed rate increases demonstrated the “continued need for shared accountability by insurers and providers to address the underlying costs of health care in order to promote affordability for Rhode Island consumers and businesses.”

Cory King, a policy director in Tigue’s office, said Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner will review each health insurer’s coverage and benefit contracts with consumers to “ensure that plans sold in Rhode Island meet all benefit, access, and member cost sharing standards required by state and federal law.”

The office will accept public comment on the proposed rates through July 12 in writing, and will also hear public comment at a virtual town hall on July. 7.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.