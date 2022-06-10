How did Patrick Rose keep his badge? And who decided?

We know that the department’s Internal Affairs investigation substantiated that accusation.

We know that the disgraced Boston police union head managed to escape professionally unscathed after being accused of sexually molesting a child in 1995.

The more we know about the Patrick Rose case, the more we seem left to wonder.

What remains unclear is how Rose — now serving a lengthy prison term for sexual abuse — managed to stay on the force.

Mayor Michelle Wu released a redacted version of Rose’s personnel file on Thursday. Wu said the release of the massive file was to demonstrate a commitment to transparency — though it should be noted that the Globe had filed suit seeking those same records in 2021, prior to Wu taking office.

Advertisement

Rose pleaded guilty in April to molesting six children, beginning in 1995. He is serving a 10- to 13-year prison term.

While Rose was investigated by Boston police in the mid-1990s and placed on administrative duty, he was somehow able to return to full duty.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Meaning that even after the department had found that he had likely molested a child, he was placed back on the streets, to interact with children and victims of sexual assault.

That’s an outrage — and it must be explained.

With evident frustration, Wu acknowledged that Rose’s personnel files don’t shed much light on how he was able to continue as an active member of the BPD.

“Horrible injustices took place in Boston here,” was the way Wu described it in a press briefing.

This much is known: The criminal case being pursued against Rose at that time fell apart after a key witness recanted their testimony.

The newly released documents do shed some light on what happened after that.

Rose’s lawyer, Thomas Drechsler — then a politically connected lawyer representing the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, and now a Superior Court judge — pushed the department to return Rose to full duty.

Advertisement

His letter demanding just that was accompanied by an affidavit from Rose’s victim and another from the victim’s guardian disavowing any allegation of abuse.

Ultimately, Rose spent one year on administrative leave and two years on desk duty, before returning to full duty, as his lawyer had demanded.

By then, Rose was making his ascent into the leadership of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which he would go on to lead.

Multiple high-ranking police officials from the time have insisted that they had no authority to punish Rose more severely than they did.

Former police commissioner Paul F. Evans — who called for the release of Rose’s personnel records more than a year ago — has said that the lack of witness testimony rendered further disciplinary action impossible.

In his only public statement on the case, last April, Evans noted that the department had not only conducted an internal investigation but also referred evidence to both the Suffolk district attorney’s office and the Department of Children and Families, to no avail.

Rose’s direct supervisor at the time, Captain Robert Dunford, has insisted that he was never aware of the 1995 allegations against Rose. That claim is directly contradicted by the newly released records, which include a lengthy memo to Dunford detailing the allegations against Rose.

Thursday, Dunford told the Globe he has never seen the memo.

Advertisement

“They might have typed up that report and put it in the file, but I absolutely would have remembered that type of report with detailed allegations,” Dunford said.

Let’s just say I find it hard to believe that someone “typed up that report and put it in the file” without Dunford ever having any knowledge of it.

That Rose’s sick conduct was not stopped in 1995 — when other victims could have been spared — is a huge tragedy.

But the fact that a police officer could evade any professional consequences for this behavior is jaw-dropping. Credible evidence of sexual abuse should be more than enough to force any cop to surrender his badge.

Yet it wasn’t, and hundreds of papers of personnel records somehow fail to answer the only questions that really matter.

How did Patrick Rose keep his badge?

And who decided?

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.