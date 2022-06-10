Martha’s Vineyard club charged with involuntary manslaughter in boy’s drowning last year

EDGARTOWN – An exclusive Martha’s Vineyard tennis and pool club was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday in the drowning death last summer of a 3-year-old boy.

Henry Backer was allegedly found floating face down in the Boathouse & Field Club’s pool “[a]fter a series of acts and failures to act on the part of several employees of the Boathouse,” according to an affidavit submitted with charging documents and cited in an Edgartown District Court judge’s opinion Friday.

The club did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.