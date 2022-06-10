Martha’s Vineyard club charged with involuntary manslaughter in boy’s drowning last year

EDGARTOWN – An exclusive Martha’s Vineyard tennis and pool club was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday in the drowning death last summer of a 3-year-old boy.
Henry Backer was allegedly found floating face down in the Boathouse & Field Club’s pool “[a]fter a series of acts and failures to act on the part of several employees of the Boathouse,” according to an affidavit submitted with charging documents and cited in an Edgartown District Court judge’s opinion Friday.
The club did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Following investigations by the state police and the Department of Children and Families, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office concluded that the actions of the club and its employees were so reckless and negligent that they constituted a crime.
After being pulled from the club’s pool, Backer was transferred to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital. He was declared dead on July 28. A medical examiner ruled that the cause of death was drowning.
This story is developing and will be updated.
