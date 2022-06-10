Mass. residents overwhelmingly support a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives. Lawmakers are unlikely to pass it this year.

But such support does not extend to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, its top official said.

A decade after voters narrowly rejected a similar measure at the ballot, a recent public opinion poll found a sweeping majority of residents — 77 percent — back letting physicians prescribe aid-in-dying medication to end patients’ suffering.

Advocates of a bill that would enable terminally ill patients to request medication to end their own lives face a steep climb before lawmakers finish up most of their work at the end of July.

“We have a very divided House of Representatives,” said Speaker Ronald Mariano. “There’s not a 77 percent affirmative vote in the House right now.”

Observers and lawmakers say this likely dooms the bill.

The Senate bill would enable people with fewer than six months to live to request medication to die in their sleep from their prescribing doctor. To date, 10 other states and Washington, D.C. have aid-in-dying measures, according to advocates. Lawmakers in at least five other states, including Rhode Island, are considering similar bills.

Advocacy groups have argued that aid-in-dying gives patients at life’s end the choice to die on their own terms. Patients could opt to self-administer the medication rather than suffer in their final weeks from terminal illness.

But opponents, including the Archdiocese of Boston — whose last-dash vote-no campaign helped sink a 2012 ballot initiative to legalize aid-in-dying — argue that life ought to run its natural course. Second Thoughts Massachusetts, an advocacy group against the bill, has argued that aid-in-dying is an insufficient substitute for what the group’s director, John Kelly, sees as the real end-of-life solution: fully funded palliative home care.

Kelly also argued that because of potentially fallible terminal diagnoses, people may be cutting their own lives short just off a doctor’s estimation. Detractors like him describe the practice as “assisted suicide,” a term some advocates consider a pejorative misnomer.

Geoff Sugerman, a policy adviser for advocacy group Death with Dignity, said Kelly’s argument did not make sense. He said that a terminal diagnosis was selected as the “trigger” for aid-in-dying eligibility since it is the same standard for entry into hospice. He added that many people who request aid-in-dying medication themselves do not end up using it.

Massachusetts legislators have introduced aid-in-dying bills in at least six previous sessions, only clearing its first hurdle — passing the Public Health Committee — a handful of times, which this session’s bill did in March.

But some policymakers don’t think the bill will go any further in the Legislature. State Representative Mathew Muratore, a Plymouth Republican who sits on the committee currently debating the bill, said it is “probably dead in the water.”

“There’s a lot of mixed feelings,” Muratore said. “I don’t know how you’ve got a path forward on that one.”

State Senator James Eldridge, an Acton Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said that despite “tremendous advocacy” efforts, the bill is in limbo in the Legislature’s upper branch.

“It’s a committee that has a lot on its plate,” Eldridge said. “There were some senators that expressed a hesitation.”

State Senator Joanne Comerford, who introduced the Senate version of the bill, said it has been modified this session to address reservations.

The bill features a “scaffolding of protections,” the Northampton Democrat said, that make the Massachusetts bill, if enacted, one of the stricter aid-in-dying programs in the country. It features a 15-day wait time after an initial request to proceed in the prescription process, as well as a mandatory mental health evaluation to attest the patient’s sound judgment.

A Globe-Suffolk poll from May indicated resounding approval for the measure. Across demographic categories surveyed — party affiliation, state region, race, income level, age, and gender — support for aid-in-dying did not dip below 60 percent in any category.

The study’s lead pollster, David Paleologos, who directs the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said this across-the-board support is a rarity.

“It’s overwhelmingly supported by groups that normally don’t agree on much,” Paleologos said. “When you look at an issue, Democrats think one way, Republicans pick another way, and then independents are the tiebreaker. You don’t have that here.”

That support has left advocates undeterred by the Legislature’s slow-walk of the measure.

Melissa Stacy, who organizes for Compassion & Choices Action Network, said that they will press on. ”Regardless of what happens between now and July, we are not going away,” she said. “Our advocates are passionate and they’re committed. For them, this is a very personal issue.”

Because Massachusetts currently has no aid-in-dying provisions, Compassion & Choices Action Network volunteer Paul Cary Goldberg of Gloucester flew to New Mexico in February with his terminally ill wife and established residency, where she made use of the state’s legal aid-in-dying medication.

The lack of legislative movement in this moment has left him exasperated.

“I’m in a constant state of frustration and anger and incomprehension as to why the bill is languishing,” he said. “I promised my wife that I would continue doing whatever I can until it passes.”

Simon Levien can be reached at simon.levien@globe.com.