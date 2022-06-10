Mayor Wu and Eastie, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop officials want Blue Line to be free while Sumner Tunnel is closed

“We believe that additional steps are needed to address the impacts of this project on our neighborhoods,” Wu, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, Boston City Council President Edward Flynn, Boston Councilor Gabriela Coletta, state Senator Lydia Edwards, and Representatives Adrian Madaro, Jessica Giannino, and Jeff Turco said in the letter to Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

They want state transportation officials to leave the fare gates open on the entire Blue Line, add ferry service from East Boston to downtown, and offer parking for T riders near the Wood Island station while the tunnel is closed, among other things.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and elected officials representing areas impacted most by the upcoming Sumner Tunnel closures want the Department of Transportation to do more for inconvenienced residents, including making the Blue Line free to ride.

Wu campaigned on making public transit free for riders, starting with bus lines, and improving reliability. She secured $8 million of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds to eliminate fares on the 23, 28, and 29 buses for two years starting last March through an agreement with the MBTA.

The 88-year-old Sumner Tunnel, which connects East Boston to the rest of the city, will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for the next 36 weeks — that’s through February 2023 — followed by a months-long closure next summer, so that MassDOT can complete major repairs, including restoring the overhead arch and ceiling and installing new lights, utility conduits, and cables.

The Callahan Tunnel, which carries outbound traffic to East Boston, will not be impacted by the work in the Sumner Tunnel. MassDOT closed the Callahan starting in 2013 to do similar repairs.

MassDOT is encouraging people to use public transit — principally the Blue Line, which connects East Boston to downtown using a different tunnel — during the project.

In a statement, MassDOT spokesperson Kristen Pennucci said the department will make sure noise, vibrations, mobility impacts are minimized as much as possible.

“The project’s plans were developed with extensive engagement from key stakeholders including municipal leaders, neighborhood organizations, first responders and hospitals, and other agencies including the MBTA and Massport,” Pennucci said.

In their letter Friday, elected officials representing East Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop asked MassDOT to do more to reduce car traffic while the tunnel is closed by improving transit service and eliminating Blue Line fares.

The officials are worried about capacity and reliability on the 116 and 117 buses, which carry people into the city via the Sumner Tunnel in the early morning hours before the Blue Line opens.

“A plan should be put in place to increase capacity if needed, especially during the full shutdown in 2023,” the letter said. “These buses will be rerouted during the closure and the MBTA should make schedule adjustments to ensure that timely connections can still be made.”

The officials also said they are “gravely concerned” about emergency response times for residents needing urgent access to a hospital and want the state to fund an overnight shift for East Boston’s second EMS unit and enable real time communication between EMS and the highway operations center.

They want to see contingency plans for what happens if the Blue Line needs to shut down during the Sumner Tunnel closure that includes pop-up bus priority lanes for transit users. And they want more detour signage, multilingual announcements, and police officers for traffic control.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.