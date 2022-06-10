McKee administration says there has been progress in Tidewater Landing talks

“We will continue dialogue with the parties between now and then, aiming for strong taxpayer protections and a sound agreement,” Sheaff added.

According to a statement from the governor’s spokesman, Matt Sheaff, the state Commerce Corporation Board will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to “update Board members on that progress and for the Board to further consider investment in the project.”

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee’s administration said Friday that there has been progress this week in limiting “state taxpayer exposure” to cost overruns associated with the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project in Pawtucket.

No other details were immediately available.

The potential breakthrough comes as the City of Pawtucket and the developers of the project asked the state to increase the public funding of the project by $30 million, citing cost inflation. Work on the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project is already underway, but the developer says that supply chain issues and inflation are driving the costs of raw materials and borrowing higher.

According to the developer, Fortuitous Partners, Phase One of the project includes the stadium as well as commercial, retail, and housing space. The cost of the stadium alone recently jumped from about $83 million to $124 million.

The developer is putting in $25 million more in private equity. The original financing announced in February 2021 was said to include about $46 million in public financing between the city and the state. That included about $36 million in tax-increment financing, where the government borrows money to pay for a project then repays it though tax revenue that the project brings in.

The city and the developer have requested that the Commerce Corporation Board, which McKee chairs, add another $30 million in tax-increment financing through the state.





