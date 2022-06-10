Pierce Middle School in Milton on lockdown after bullet found in bathroom, ‘no active threat,’ officials say

The posting said ballistics dogs from Boston and Quincy police were on scene assisting in a sweep of the whole building.

Milton police said via Facebook at 11:18 a.m. that an “unspent 9mm round was discovered in a bathroom by a teacher just after 10:00 this morning. At this time there is no active threat.”

Pierce Middle School in Milton entered into a “lockdown situation” Friday morning, officials said, and police in Salem were increasing their presence at local schools after receiving threatening calls in their community.

The lockdown was confirmed by police and separately in an e-mail message to families in the Milton Public Schools.

Advertisement

“Pierce Middle School is currently in a lockdown situation,” the message said. “Currently, all Pierce students and staff are executing the procedures we have in place for lockdown situations. At this time, we are asking parents/guardians not to drive to Pierce as you will not be allowed in the building. We will provide you with as much information as possible once we get an update from MPD.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The message said school officials’ “immediate goal is to ensure all students and staff are safe.”

Milton Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Separately Friday, Salem police said in a statement that they were responding to a school-related matter in their community.

The statement said Salem police received a 911 call that included “various false reports of shots fired, profanity, and hang-ups. The same caller also alleged that he was going to stage a shooting attack on Collins Middle School.”

The department said it had already been operating at a “heightened security stance” at local schools owing to the recent mass shootings around the country.

Though officials didn’t deem Friday’s Salem threat credible, the statement continued, “out of an abundance of caution ... we have assigned a police presence throughout the day to Collins and further increased our overall coverage of all schools in Salem.”

Advertisement

Salem police said they’re investigating the source of the calls.

“The Salem Police Department views threats to the safety of our children as our highest priority,” the statement said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.