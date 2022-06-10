Newburyport boy, 12, pulled from pool at camp in Groveland, officials say

A 12-year-old boy from Newburyport was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment after being pulled from a pool at “a private recreational camp” in Groveland Friday morning, officials said.

Groveland dispatchers received a report of a medical incident at a pool at a camp on Bare Hill Road at 10:56 a.m., Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine and Groveland Police Chief Jeffery Gillen said in a statement. PRIDEStar EMS responded, along with a Groveland firefighters and police, according to the statement.

“While en route, Groveland Fire learned that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was underway,” officials said.