Newburyport boy, 12, pulled from pool at camp in Groveland, officials say

A 12-year-old boy from Newburyport was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment after being pulled from a pool at “a private recreational camp” in Groveland Friday morning, officials said.
Groveland dispatchers received a report of a medical incident at a pool at a camp on Bare Hill Road at 10:56 a.m., Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine and Groveland Police Chief Jeffery Gillen said in a statement. PRIDEStar EMS responded, along with a Groveland firefighters and police, according to the statement.
“While en route, Groveland Fire learned that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was underway,” officials said.
The boy, whose name was not released, was found conscious and breathing when the first responders, according to the statement. Officials did not name the camp in the statement.
“Witnesses stated that the boy, a 12-year-old from Newburyport, was seen at the bottom of a pool on the property and pulled out by the lifeguard,” officials said.
The boy was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill after a preliminary assessment, officials said. He was then taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment, according to the statement.
