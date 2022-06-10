Boston Police K-9 Nico, who responded to Marathon bombings, dies at 12

“We are certain that the service of K-9 Nico over the years helped protect our city and the officers who proudly serve to keep our communities safe,” police said in a statement . “The men and women of the Boston Police Department extend our sympathies to his handler and partner as we thank BPD K-9 Nico for his years of service.”

Nico, a retired Boston police K-9 who was part of the response team at the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings, died Wednesday at the age of 12, Boston police said.

Nico, a German Shepherd, was put down due to multiple age-related health issues, said Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman, in a phone interview on Friday.

Advertisement

Nico’s handler was Officer Gregg Bowden, said police spokesperson Maisha Miraj. Bowden, an active Boston Police K9 officer with a new K9 partner, declined an interview request Friday.

A dual purpose patrol and explosive ordinance detection K-9, Nico retired in 2020 after serving nine years, according to the statement. After his retirement, Watson said, Nico was retired to his handler, who adopted him.

During his career, Nico responded to the Marathon bombings and was also involved in the ensuing manhunt in Watertown, according to the statement. He also supported patrol officers, which led to “numerous high priority arrests as well as the recovery of 26 firearms, more than 85 shell casings and numerous pieces of evidence,” police said.

“Nico also participated in hundreds of protective bomb sweeps during numerous local events including several MLB World Series, NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well as the many Duck Boat Parades that often followed those events,” police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.