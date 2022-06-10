Search ongoing for boy, 6, who went missing in Merrimack River

The initial 911 call came in to Amesbury authorities, but Newburyport officials assumed responsibility for the response.

Taylor O’Neil, a spokesperson for Newburyport police and fire officials, confirmed Friday via email that “first responders are continuing their search this morning” for the child.

Authorities on Friday morning returned to the Merrimack River to continue searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing Thursday during a family fishing outing that turned tragic when he and a sibling somehow entered the water, and their 29-year-old mother died trying to save them.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a separate statement that his agency was returning to the river Friday with 10 divers and several boats.

A massive search for the boy was conducted by air and in the river for hours Thursday night by the Coast Guard, State Police, and scores of local police and fire departments in the Merrimack Valley.

The emergency unfolded when a woman, her husband, and their four children were fishing on Deer Island shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday and two of the children entered the water, Newburyport police and fire said in a statement late Thursday night.

The mother went into the water to rescue the two children, one of whom is a 7-year-old girl, the statement said. A nearby fishing vessel approached and the mother was able to bring her daughter onto the boat.

The woman wasn’t able to hoist herself up, went underwater, and was not able to resurface, the statement said. Rescue crews were able to get the woman out of the water, but she was unresponsive and not breathing.

Crews performed CPR at the scene and she was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where she later died, the statement said. Crews were still searching for the boy, who was the only member of the family not accounted for, officials said shortly before midnight.

Authorities haven’t identified the mother or her missing son by name.

Procopio said Thursday night that a man went into the water “to rescue his family,” he said. The girl required medical treatment for undisclosed injuries.

Procopio said Friday that the father, 31, had returned to where the family car was parked around 7 p.m. Thursday to retrieve some gear. Investigators believe, Procopio said, that the 6-year-old boy at around the same time reached for something in the water and fell in, getting pushed away by the swift current.

“The mother and daughter entered the water to save the boy and were also caught in the current,” Procopio said. “By this time the father has returned to the water’s edge, saw his daughter and wife in the water, and entered the water and tried to reach them but could not and quickly got in trouble himself in the water.”

Procopio said the father made it back to shore and was treated at Seabrook Hospital for exposure and hypothermia.

Multiple fire and police departments from surrounding towns in the Merrimack Valley also responded, Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush said in a statement Thursday.

Newburyport officials said in a separate statement Friday that the family had not been using a boat at any point Thursday.

“The initial 911 call indicated that the incident may have been involving a boat or watercraft,” the statement said. “However, it was quickly determined that the family, consisting of parents and four children, had been on land and that there was no boat-related emergency.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





