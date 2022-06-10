The Sumner Tunnel will be closed most weekends starting Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Which tunnel are we talking about exactly?

Here’s what you need to know:

Starting Friday, the Sumner Tunnel will be closed on weekends for a much-needed top-to-bottom restoration project. State officials say to expect traffic delays and detours.

The Sumner Tunnel is the one that carries traffic under the harbor from East Boston, where Logan International Airport is located, to Boston. (The parallel tunnel going the other way, from Boston to the airport, is the Callahan Tunnel.)

What time will the closures be?

Don’t count on using the underwater tunnel from late Friday night till the crack of dawn Monday. The Sumner will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

How long will this last?

The tunnel will be closed every weekend for 36 weeks, excluding holiday weekends, officials said. The restoration work will also require the tunnel to be shut down completely — seven days a week — from May 2023 through September 2023. Weekend closures are expected to resume after that, until the winter of 2023.

Why is the tunnel being closed?

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say conditions in the 88-year-old tunnel have deteriorated to the point that major restoration work is necessary. The project includes restoring the overhead arch and ceiling; painting the interior tunnel walls; installing new lights, utility conduits and cables; and building a new roadway surface.

Who’s going to be affected?

People going to the airport from Boston using the Callahan Tunnel won’t be affected. But people leaving the airport, East Boston residents, and people coming down from the north should plan on using the Tobin Bridge or the Ted Williams Tunnel, depending on where they’re headed, state officials said.

What are the specific detours that will be in place?

* Drivers from East Boston seeking to reach downtown Boston will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel via Bennington Street and onto Interstate 93.

* Drivers from Logan seeking to reach downtown Boston will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel and onto Interstate 93.

* Drivers from Logan who want to take I-93 North out of the city will follow signs for Route 1A North to the Bell Circle rotary, then follow signs to Route 16 to Route 1 South, then proceed over the Tobin Bridge and follow signs for Rutherford Avenue, and continue through Sullivan Square and onto I-93 North.

* Drivers traveling on Route 1 South toward downtown Boston will be encouraged to divert to Route 1A in Revere at the Bell Circle rotary. Once on Route 1A, they will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel and onto I-93.

* Drivers traveling on Route 1A South toward downtown Boston will be encouraged to continue along Route 1A and be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel and onto I-93.

Do I have any other options?

You could give up on the car. MassDOT officials are encouraging people to use public transit during project. One option: the Blue Line subway, which connects downtown Boston and East Boston.

Where do I get more information?

Additional information and maps of the detour routes can be viewed on the Sumner Tunnel restoration project’s website at www.mass.gov/sumner-tunnel-restoration-project. To sign up to receive MassDOT e-mail alerts and updates on the project, click here.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.