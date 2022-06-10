UNH Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter and 46 members charged with hazing

New members of the SAE Beta chapter were allegedly hazed at an April 13 event, which was reported to Durham police five days later, the department said in a statement Friday. Police did not release any details of the incident.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of New Hampshire and 46 of its members are facing charges of hazing new members during an April incident at the chapter house in Durham, N.H., officials said Friday.

Arrest warrants for hazing were issued for the fraternity chapter and 46 members on Tuesday, police said. The university’s SAE chapter counts 68 active members, according to the UNH website.

Durham police had arrested 10 students between the ages of 19 and 21 as of Friday afternoon, the department said. All were released on hand summonses and are scheduled to be arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court, Dover Division, on June 13, police said.

Those arrested include Seth Burdick, 19, of South Hampton, N.H.; Benjamin Chase, 18, of Hampton, N.H.; Robert Doherty, 19, of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Daniel Fachiol, 21, of Hampden, Maine; Charles Farrah, 20, of Grafton, Mass.; Robert Hardy, 21, of Atkinson, N.H.; Oliver Jacques, 19, of Auburn, Maine; Gabriel Kwan, 21, of Winchester, Mass.; Mason Steele, 19, of Williston, Vt.; and Colby Travis, 19, of Pelham, N.H.

The students could face fines of up to $1,200, as student hazing is a class B misdemeanor in New Hampshire. The chapter could be fined as much as $20,000, police said. The charges will be prosecuted by the Strafford County Attorney’s Office, where officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday evening.

The fraternity’s national organization first notified UNH of the incident, before the school informed the Durham police, Erika Mantz, a university spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The university placed the fraternity on suspension pending the outcome of the police investigation, the spokeswoman said.

”We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process,” Mantz said.

The SAE national organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

