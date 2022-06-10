Vermont governor signs $8.1B budget with historic level of federal aid

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed an $8.1 billion state budget into law that will fund workforce development, housing, economic development, broadband, and efforts to mitigate climate change.

Scott said the historic levels of federal aid and state surpluses presented a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and said he was grateful to the Legislature.

“The investments we made this year will make a difference for Vermonters, building stronger communities, providing some tax relief, supporting kids and families, and helping address long-term challenges like our workforce shortage and regional economic inequity,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “I know far too many Vermonters are struggling with the high cost of living and employers are struggling to fill good jobs.”