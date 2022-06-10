Woman who drove cross-country to Boston to deliver fentanyl pleads guilty to trafficking

A woman who drove from California to Boston to deliver fentanyl to an undercover officer pleaded guilty Thursday to a drug trafficking charge, the US attorney’s office said.
Adelaida Yudit Garibay, 46, of Burbank, Calif.., pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, the US attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.
Garibay’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.
Garibay drove across the country in September 2021 to deliver two kilograms of fentanyl to the officer, the statement said. She picked up the fentanyl in Jamaica Plain and then got into a ride-sharing vehicle, according to prosecutors.
Advertisement
The vehicle was stopped by authorities, who found two kilograms of fentanyl inside a bag at Garibay’s feet, the statement said. She faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $10 million.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.