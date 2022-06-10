Woman who drove cross-country to Boston to deliver fentanyl pleads guilty to trafficking

A woman who drove from California to Boston to deliver fentanyl to an undercover officer pleaded guilty Thursday to a drug trafficking charge, the US attorney’s office said.

Adelaida Yudit Garibay, 46, of Burbank, Calif.., pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, the US attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

Garibay’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.