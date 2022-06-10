3 Mass. counties have high levels of COVID-19, down from 5 last week, per CDC

The counties that have high levels of COVID are Suffolk, Middlesex, and Norfolk, according to the CDC. More than 3.1 million people live in those counties.

Three of Massachusetts’ 14 counties have high community levels of COVID-19 and people there should wear masks in indoor public spaces, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that number is down from five counties last week and as high as 11 last month.

The CDC determines community COVID-19 levels each week by reviewing the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The health protection agency recommends greater precautions as indicators worsen. Masking in indoor public spaces, including schools, regardless of vaccination status, is only recommended by the CDC when communities reach a high level, though the agency notes that people can wear masks at any level based on personal preference.

The rest of Massachusetts’ counties are rated as having medium levels, except for Essex and Bristol, which are at low levels.

Massachusetts case numbers have been trending down, and hospitalizations have been dropping.

Pandemic models had suggested that the wave of COVID-19 infections in the state, which had been gradually rising since March, would begin losing steam in May. Experts said they thought that would happen for a variety of reasons, including the immune protection people had gotten from vaccinations and previous infections, and the arrival of warmer weather.

A note of uncertainty about the pandemic trajectory was injected this week when the CDC announced that two new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, were beginning to supplant BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 in New England COVID-19 cases. Experts said it was possible the new subvariants could push case counts up again.

