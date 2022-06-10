Biden casts inflation as a global problem during a visit to the Port of Los Angeles

“The job market is the strongest it’s been since World War II, notwithstanding inflation,” Biden said, standing on the battleship Iowa, a decommissioned warship that has been turned into a museum.

Biden used the Port of Los Angeles as a backdrop to highlight his fight against inflation, delivering a speech about how his team has tried to speed up the delivery of goods disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES — President `Biden on Friday defended his administration’s efforts to deal with inflation, just hours after a new report showed a surprise spike in prices that puts new pressure on the White House to ease the burden on consumers.

With shipping containers piled up behind him, Biden emphasized that his administration had taken action last year to reduce congestion at ports, allowing 97 percent of all packages to be delivered on time during the holiday shopping season.

But six months later, serious problems remain and persistent inflation has become a major political liability for Biden.

The war in Ukraine has disrupted flows of food, fuel, and minerals, adding to pandemic-related shortages and pushing inflation to multi-decade highs. Data released Friday morning showed inflation picking up again, rising 1 percent from the previous month. Compared with one year ago, consumer prices rose 8.6 percent, the largest annual increase since 1981.

While some clogs in the supply chain look to be clearing, analysts say that trend may yet stall — or even reverse — in the months to come, as retailers enter a busier fall season and dockworkers on the West Coast renegotiate a labor contract that could lead to work slowdowns or a strike.

Biden said he understands that Americans are anxious.

“They are anxious for good reason,” he said. But he stressed that inflation is largely the result of increases in the price of gasoline and food, and he blamed the price hikes in those goods on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden argued that large price increases in the United States were part of a global problem with inflation and that Americans were in better shape than their counterparts elsewhere because of a strong jobs market and a declining budget deficit.

He also lashed out at nine shipping companies that he said had used the global economic situation to increase prices by 1,000 percent, artificially adding to the cost of goods around the world. He did not name the companies.

He called on Congress to crack down on shipping companies that raise prices.

“The rip-off is over,” he said.

Biden is correct that soaring inflation is a global problem. In a note to clients Friday, Deutsche Bank Research said the US ranked 48th for its inflation rate on a list of 111 countries, just above the middle of the pack.

But that is little comfort to US households struggling with rising costs.

Analysts say the US logistics industry is heading into its busier fall season, when retailers bring in products for back-to-school shopping and the holidays. Chinese exports are also on the rise as an extended coronavirus lockdown lifts in Shanghai.

And, most crucially, dockworkers on the West Coast are renegotiating a labor contract with port terminal operators that expires at the end of this month. If they fail to reach an agreement, West Coast ports may see slowdowns or shutdowns that would delay deliveries and add to supply chain gridlock.

Over the past two decades, labor negotiations led to at least three such slowdowns or stoppages that resulted in delays. In recent weeks, some companies that typically ship into the West Coast have begun routing some goods to the East or Gulf Coasts to try to avoid any logjams.

Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said he expected labor talks to go beyond the July 1 contract expiry date, but downplayed the risks to trade.

“It’s important to know, with all this cargo on the way, the rank-and-file dockworkers will be out on the job every day,” he said.

By some metrics, supply chain pressures have been easing in recent weeks. The average global price to ship a 40-foot container of goods fell to $7,370 as of June 3, down from a peak of more than $11,000 in September, although that was still five times higher than before the pandemic began, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

Data published by Flexport, a freight forwarding company, shows ocean delivery times to send products from China to Europe and the US have also dipped in the past month, although they remain twice as high as they were before coronavirus appeared.

But analysts say it’s hard to tell if these drops reflect a normal seasonal lull in shipping before retailers gear up for a busier fall season, or a bigger change for the US economy. Economists expect consumer demand for imported products to flag at some point, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to try to cool the economy. But, so far, appetite for household appliances, garden tools, televisions, and other goods has remained fairly resilient.

“We’re coming into the holiday shopping and back-to-school season, and retail demand is still relatively strong,” said Jonathan Gold, the vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. “There’s obviously concern about the impact inflation could have, but right now, we haven’t seen that hit yet.”

Phil Levy, the chief economist at Flexport, said that shipping times and prices had dropped somewhat, and that US companies were amassing larger inventories of goods that had been scarce through the pandemic. But it wasn’t clear what was driving the change, he said.

“Is this because people are being cautionary?” he said. “Is it seasonal? Is it a slowdown in consumer demand? You get put in the unsatisfying position of saying, ‘I need to see more data.’”

Seroka insists that he hasn’t seen consumer demand fall yet. The port recorded its busiest first quarter in history this year, and its second busiest April. On Friday, it is scheduled to announce new figures on the cargo it processed in the month of May, which Seroka said would be “sensational.”