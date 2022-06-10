House Republican Judiciary Committee targets Boston after Jan. 6 hearings

As the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attacks made its case against former president Donald Trump Thursday night, House Republicans sought to deflect attention from the blistering revelations outlined by their colleagues.

The official Twitter account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee launched a firestorm of tweets attempting to compare the deadly assault on the US Capitol, which the Jan. 6 committee labeled an “attempted coup,” with the protests against racial injustice from 2020.

One of those tweets focused on Boston.

The video showed broken glass at an UGG store on Newbury Street during protests against police brutality in the city in late May 2020. The store was one of several in the city where windows were broken and looting occurred.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly equated the insurrection and the protests fueled by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in an attempt to downplay the attack and the Trump’s role in it. Despite these attempts, research has shown the vast majority of such protests nationwide during that period, including in Boston, were peaceful.

“The GOP has become the party of false equivalences,” James Jones, an assistant professor of African American studies and sociology at Rutgers University, told the Associated Press last January in response to the tactics.

The actions of police during the Boston protests have also come into question, with bodycam footage showing officers admitting to hitting protesters with vehicles and participating in the looting themselves.





