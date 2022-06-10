Long past time to lift veil on sordid history of state institutions

When walking through the lovely woods near the former institutions, I often pass by the cemetery for some of the people who lived at Metropolitan State Hospital and Fernald State School. What I see are ugly cement blocks with numbers instead of the actual names of the people buried there.

I would like to join Alex Green in his support of both a measure to provide funding a commission that would study the history of Massachusetts state institutions for people with disabilities and legislation that would make public the records of those facilities ( “Understanding the role Massachusetts played in both developing and resisting eugenics,” Opinion, June 7). These institutions have been closed for a long time, and the memory of the terrible conditions experienced by people with mental illness and developmental disabilities could easily fade from our collective memory.

Let’s pay honor to the people who lived (and, in many cases, died) under inhumane conditions. Thank you to state Senator Mike Barrett and Representative Sean Garballey for putting forth this important legislation.

June Elizabeth Rowe

Arlington





Access to records is a moral imperative

Regarding the commentary by Alex Green on eugenics, there is a moral imperative to uncover this sordid history.

The state’s institutions for people with disabilities were locales for long-running abuse, covert medical experimentation including radiation, and profoundly failed social policy.

We strive, most appropriately, to make known the millions of innocent victims of the Holocaust and of slavery. There should likewise be no anonymity for those who endured and died at state facilities, too often buried in unmarked graves, hidden away in death as in life.

Family members absolutely deserve to know what happened to their kin. And identifying people so wrongly treated is a means of conferring a degree of belated dignity and a way — fundamental to preventing future recurrence of such practices — to put human faces on policies that oppressed and discarded disabled people.

Bill Henning

Director

Boston Center for Independent Living

Boston