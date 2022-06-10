New twist in tangled path toward returning recovery services to Long Island

As a former resident of Squantum and a longtime resident of Boston, I would like to note that the public roadways involved are not “passing through scenic [?] Squantum.” The roads run along the western edge of the peninsula and pass by, but not through, less than a mile of residential area.

I agree with the Globe’s editorial stance in “Rollins fights state’s most sacred cow: NIMBYism” (May 31) and with US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s decision to launch a civil rights investigation into Quincy’s efforts to block Boston’s access to Long Island.

I note also that an MBTA bus line runs along those same roads, but I doubt that anyone in Quincy wants to cancel that service.

Paul M. Wright

Boston





Quincy and its mayor have demonstrated their support of communities in need

With its May 31 editorial, I think the Globe missed a chance to report the full story of Mayor Tom Koch and the City of Quincy’s efforts to help individuals and families struggling with behavioral health and addiction.

In 2014, as the opioid epidemic raged on and the people of Massachusetts were losing far too many family members, friends, and neighbors to overdoses, many were turning to the courts to access treatment for loved ones through a Section 35 civil commitment. A lack of treatment beds was a contributing factor.

While many talked about it, Koch did something about it. At that time, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a request for proposals to increase acute treatment services (detox) and clinical stabilization services. The Gavin Foundation worked with the mayor and other Quincy officials to open what is now Gavin Quincy to provide these vital services.

We are extremely grateful for the leadership and support we found in locating these services in Quincy. City officials have clearly demonstrated their commitment to fight against the opioid epidemic.

In my opinion, Mayor Koch stared down NIMBYism and continues to support recovery services.

John P. McGahan

President

Gavin Foundation Inc.

Boston





We have to approach addiction treatment as we would treat all diseases

Your editorial just after Memorial Day weekend was timely. More Americans have died in recent years from drug overdoses than military combat deaths.

As someone who worked in the field of substance abuse for more than 30 years, I agree 100 percent with what US Attorney Rachael Rollins is doing. We must treat addiction as a disease, and thus approach it with the same urgency and compassion as we treat all diseases.

David Gleason

Mashpee