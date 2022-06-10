Utah — This is the (happy) place

Yet 174 years later, a 2021 survey by the personal finance website WalletHub declared Utah to be the happiest state in America , easily topping Minnesota (brrr), Hawaii, California, and the Dakotas. The survey boasts the trappings of social studies research, weighting such measurable factors as job satisfaction, physical health, job security, sleep data, and many more.

He did not say, “This is the happy place.”

SALT LAKE CITY — “This is the place,” Mormon leader Brigham Young supposedly said when he first beheld the Salt Lake Basin, leading a vanguard of pioneers through Emigration Canyon.

At first glance, the Beehive State doesn’t suggest itself as ground zero for contentment. Legend has it that Brigham’s Mormons nearly starved here, rescued only by “the miracle of the seagulls, which devoured crop-eating crickets.” In our day, the famous Great Salt Lake is threatening to become “an environmental nuclear bomb,” thanks to population growth and climate change.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Furthermore, the Mormons aren’t generally considered to be the life of the party. Joseph Smith, the religion’s founding revelator, sternly warned his followers off booze, though he was known to tipple on occasion. Salt Lake City is now majority non-Mormon, which may explain the dizzying array of tap handles featuring plenty of local craft brews at the bar where I’ve been watching the Celtics games.

Advertisement

Happiness isn’t my thing. I’ve taken Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow’s famous admonition — “Avoid the pursuit of happiness” — to heart. Yet I’ve always enjoyed myself here, in large part because of the Mormons. The Latter-day Saints are square, and I can relate to square.

People pull handcarts during the Pioneer Day Parade, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

For instance, I find foodie folderol tiring, as they do. Several years ago, I started taking notes on Mormon cooking, which features such reliable staples as funeral potatoes topped with corn flakes and fry sauce, a mayonnaise-based white sauce with ketchup.

Advertisement

“Mormons, so the logic goes, are particularly obsessed with fatty, sugary foods because all other vices have been taken from them,” National Public Radio has speculated. “The religion prohibits drinking or smoking, so they reserve their human frailty for carbohydrates.”

How square are the Mormons? Governor Spencer Cox, who has served as a Mormon bishop, recently opened the governor’s mansion to the oldest continuous fishing license holders in Utah history. In 1984, these flinty fishermen snapped up lifetime angling permits for $500, which seemed like a lot of money. It’s paid off, big time. The state lost so much money on lifetime licenses that it discontinued the program in 1994.

Cox, who hails from rural Utah, told the gathering that fishing is the “polar opposite” of all the noise generated by modern society. “I think we need more of that,” he said, according to the Mormon church-owned Deseret News. “More of nothing.”

When Cox ran for governor in 2020, he and his opponent recorded an upbeat, short video in which they promised not to trash each other during the campaign. “We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Democrat Chris Peterson assured voters. Cox: “We can disagree without hating each other.” Peterson: “And win or lose, in Utah we work together.”

If that’s square, color me quadrilateral.

How happy is Massachusetts? We’re OK. We placed 10th in this survey, sandwiched between New Jersey and Connecticut, ahead of all the other New England states. We competed with Utah in only one survey category, “Fewest Work Hours.”

Advertisement

Time to stop working; I can’t let down the side.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.