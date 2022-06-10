Home of the Week: A Marblehead property that’s all about recharging — the house, the car, and you

Year built 1955

Square feet 3,278/1,665

Bedrooms 4/2

Baths 3 full, 1 half/2 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $12,046 (2022)

The star of this 0.44-acre property is a Cape with central air, an in-ground pool, a plug for an electric car — and 39 solar panels on the garage roof to help power it. Installed in 2016, the panels, owned by the homeowners, now generate 60 percent of 1 Devereux St.’s annual electricity needs.

Located about a half mile from Devereux Beach, the 67-year-old Cape is larger than traditionally associated with the design (3,278 square feet), and is being sold with the 1,665-square-foot carriage house at 3 Devereux.

The carriage house has a two-car garage. (The Proper Nest) The Proper Nest

The front door of the Cape opens into a foyer with stairs that wind up to the left, the entrance to the living/dining area, and a hallway on the right that provides access to a full bath, as well as a bedroom with two windows and a closet behind sliding doors. The full bath offers a laminate single vanity topped with a porcelain trough sink, a shower behind a glass door with a white square tile backsplash, and tile flooring.

In the foyer, stairs wind to the second floor. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

This first-floor bedroom faces the street. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The full bath off the foyer has a single vanity with a trough sink and a shower. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

Access to the main living areas from this section of the home is back in the foyer. An entryway opens to the living/dining area, where the center of attention is a gas fireplace with a red brick surround, a white wooden mantel, and a granite hearth. Directly opposite the fireplace is a bank of windows overlooking the fenced-in backyard and in-ground pool. There is recessed lighting in the living area, but a wide industrial-style light fixture reminiscent of bronze pipes holds six Edison bulbs and hangs over the dining area. The flooring throughout much of the home is oak.

The living room has a working gas fireplace. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The dining area shares an open layout with the living room. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

Through a wide entrance lies the kitchen, which is another crossroad in the home. A door on the right opens to a sunroom with backyard access, but a hallway leads to the attached two-car garage.

It is worth lingering in the kitchen, however. The space features speckled granite countertops, white raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area under a drum shade light, recessed lighting, a peninsula with seating under pendant lights, and a glass tile backsplash.

The kitchen features speckled granite countertops, white raised-panel cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The eat-in kitchen features a breakfast nook with cabinetry. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

A screen porch is a welcome amenity in the spring and summer and into the fall. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

Back in the living room, louvered doors lead to a sitting room with a pair of windows. Past here, the flooring changes to laminate, and the atmosphere becomes more businesslike than residential. A bedroom without a closet, two home offices, and a half bath with a stainless steel vanity topped with porcelain.

Natural light pours in through 12-over-12 windows. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

A room set up as flex space. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The second floor holds the primary suite, a bedroom, and a full bath. The primary bedroom is 294 square feet and has a pair of windows, a light fixture with a drum shade, a seating area, and a walk-in closet with a washer and dryer and built-in shelving. The en-suite bath offers a water closet as one enters, but the rest of the room is a lot more interesting: The space has a soaking tub positioned under two windows and a skylight, as well as two dark granite-topped white-wood vanities. One includes a dressing table. A separate shower, found behind a glass wall, comes with multiple heads, including a rain shower.

In contrast, the final bedroom has two windows, a door leading to storage, and a single-door closet.

The final spot on this floor is a full bath that has a tub/shower combination with a white ceramic subway tile surround; a double vanity with dark wood cabinetry and a granite top; and marble tile flooring.

The primary suite is 294 square feet. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The primary suite bath has a separate shower and two vanities. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The primary suite bath has a soaking tub. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The other bedroom on the second floor has hardwood flooring. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The second-floor main bath comes with a double vanity. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

One large room in the basement is finished with carpeting, a drop ceiling, and three windows. The main attraction, however, is a non-functioning fireplace with a brick surround. The remainder of the basement is given over to storage and a workshop.

The finished lower level. (Lightshed Photography Studio) Lightshed Photography Studio

The pool is irregularly shaped and surrounded by a wide patio with a sheltered area for grilling.

The home is being packaged with a two-bedroom, two-bath carriage house with ductless air conditioning and a two-bay garage.

Recessed lighting dots the ceiling in the living room of the carriage house. (The Proper Nest) The Proper Nest

The kitchen in the carriage house has an island. (The Proper Nest) The Proper Nest

The bedroom in the carriage house. (The Proper Nest) The Proper Nest

The Proper Nest at William Raveis Real Estate & Home Services in Marblehead has the listing.

