Home of the Week: A Marblehead property that’s all about recharging — the house, the car, and you

$1,495,000
Style Cape/Carriage House
Year built 1955
Square feet 3,278/1,665
Bedrooms 4/2
Baths 3 full, 1 half/2 full
Sewer/water Public
Taxes $12,046 (2022)
The star of this 0.44-acre property is a Cape with central air, an in-ground pool, a plug for an electric car — and 39 solar panels on the garage roof to help power it. Installed in 2016, the panels, owned by the homeowners, now generate 60 percent of 1 Devereux St.’s annual electricity needs.
Located about a half mile from Devereux Beach, the 67-year-old Cape is larger than traditionally associated with the design (3,278 square feet), and is being sold with the 1,665-square-foot carriage house at 3 Devereux.
The front door of the Cape opens into a foyer with stairs that wind up to the left, the entrance to the living/dining area, and a hallway on the right that provides access to a full bath, as well as a bedroom with two windows and a closet behind sliding doors. The full bath offers a laminate single vanity topped with a porcelain trough sink, a shower behind a glass door with a white square tile backsplash, and tile flooring.
Access to the main living areas from this section of the home is back in the foyer. An entryway opens to the living/dining area, where the center of attention is a gas fireplace with a red brick surround, a white wooden mantel, and a granite hearth. Directly opposite the fireplace is a bank of windows overlooking the fenced-in backyard and in-ground pool. There is recessed lighting in the living area, but a wide industrial-style light fixture reminiscent of bronze pipes holds six Edison bulbs and hangs over the dining area. The flooring throughout much of the home is oak.
Through a wide entrance lies the kitchen, which is another crossroad in the home. A door on the right opens to a sunroom with backyard access, but a hallway leads to the attached two-car garage.
It is worth lingering in the kitchen, however. The space features speckled granite countertops, white raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area under a drum shade light, recessed lighting, a peninsula with seating under pendant lights, and a glass tile backsplash.
Back in the living room, louvered doors lead to a sitting room with a pair of windows. Past here, the flooring changes to laminate, and the atmosphere becomes more businesslike than residential. A bedroom without a closet, two home offices, and a half bath with a stainless steel vanity topped with porcelain.
The second floor holds the primary suite, a bedroom, and a full bath. The primary bedroom is 294 square feet and has a pair of windows, a light fixture with a drum shade, a seating area, and a walk-in closet with a washer and dryer and built-in shelving. The en-suite bath offers a water closet as one enters, but the rest of the room is a lot more interesting: The space has a soaking tub positioned under two windows and a skylight, as well as two dark granite-topped white-wood vanities. One includes a dressing table. A separate shower, found behind a glass wall, comes with multiple heads, including a rain shower.
In contrast, the final bedroom has two windows, a door leading to storage, and a single-door closet.
The final spot on this floor is a full bath that has a tub/shower combination with a white ceramic subway tile surround; a double vanity with dark wood cabinetry and a granite top; and marble tile flooring.
One large room in the basement is finished with carpeting, a drop ceiling, and three windows. The main attraction, however, is a non-functioning fireplace with a brick surround. The remainder of the basement is given over to storage and a workshop.
The pool is irregularly shaped and surrounded by a wide patio with a sheltered area for grilling.
The home is being packaged with a two-bedroom, two-bath carriage house with ductless air conditioning and a two-bay garage.
The Proper Nest at William Raveis Real Estate & Home Services in Marblehead has the listing.
