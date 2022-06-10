Can the Celtics keep it going? Follow along as they prepare to face off against the Warriors in Game 4.

If the Warriors rebound to take Game 4, we’re all tied up.

If the Celtics win Game 4 of the NBA Finals, they’d head back to San Francisco with all the momentum they could hope for.

Game 4 at TD Garden tips at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. You can watch on ABC.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout, including insights from Chad Finn and Nicole Yang. Follow along.

Grant Williams loves the TD Garden energy — 7:15 p.m.

By Hayden Bird

One of the many lingering points of discussion following the Celtics’ Game 3 win in the NBA Finals was the reaction of Warriors players to the TD Garden crowd.

“Real classy, good job Boston,” Klay Thompson sarcastically quipped after fans serenaded Draymond Green with a chant that included an expletive.

On Thursday, Celtics forward Grant Williams defended the energy of the Boston fans.

“Not the worst things I’ve heard, I feel like,” Williams told reporters following a team practice. “Some of those chants, you just accept. Some people respond to them well, some embrace them; others, they shy away from them.”

“I feel like the Garden fans don’t hold back. That’s what I love about them,” Williams added. “They’re going to be there for you on the positive side, and they’re going to let you know whether you’re doing the right thing or not. When we were losing last year, they were doing the same thing to us. So we respect it.”

Williams noted that the TD Garden crowd — just like the two teams on the court — raised its game for the NBA Finals.

“It was exciting. Not only was the competitive edge there from both teams, but also the energy in the Garden,” he said. “We had the fans behind us. They didn’t shut up. That’s the best part about it. No matter if we had a bad run or good run, they were there the entire time for us. That’s something you love to have as a team.”

We’re back at TD Garden for Game 4 — 7:00 p.m.

Hello from TD Garden, where the Celtics are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

But first, catch up on what you missed from the Globe Sports team the past day:

▪ Chad Finn: It’s terrifying to have Steph Curry standing in the way of a Celtics championship

▪ How Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s increased trust in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as playmakers has helped both grow

▪ Warriors’ Stephen Curry will play through his foot injury in Game 4 Friday

