Game 59: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

The streaks are over. The Red Sox lost to the Angels, 5-2 Thursday night, snapping their seven-game winning streak. It was the first victory for the Angels after 14 consecutive losses.
The Sox are now 6-1 on their road trip, which will conclude with a three-game series at Seattle. Rich Hill will be on the mound for Friday night’s opener.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (30-28): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (2-3, 4.40 ERA)
MARINERS (26-31): TBA
Pitching: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.59 ERA)
Time: 10:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gonzales: Christian Arroyo 2-5, Xander Bogaerts 2-9, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-5, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 3-11, J.D. Martinez 4-11, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 1-2, Christian Vázquez 2-5
Mariners vs. Hill: J.P. Crawford 1-3, Ty France 2-7, Adam Frazier 0-4, Dylan Moore 2-3, Julio Rodríguez 2-2, Eugenio Suárez 5-10, Abraham Toro 1-1, Luis Torrens 1-4, Taylor Trammell 0-1, Jesse Winker 0-5
Stat of the day: The Sox are 11-4 in 15 road games beginning May 10.
Notes: Hill is 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA in 14 career appearances against Seattle, including seven starts. … Gonzales lost each of his past two outings despite making quality starts each time. He is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox. … The Red Sox are in a stretch of playing 25 games in 27 days from June 3-29 (6-0 so far), including 19 games in 20 days from June 3-22.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.