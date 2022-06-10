Steph Curry pours in 43 points, and other observations as Warriors rip Game 4 from Celtics

On Friday night, with a TD Garden crowd roaring and rollicking and all but tasting a looming championship, Stephen Curry reminded Boston and the basketball world that he is still here. The superstar was once again the best player on the court, and his 43-point masterpiece led the Warriors to a 107-97 win that tied this series at 2.

After falling behind two games to one in these NBA Finals, the Warriors remained outwardly unaffected. They have shown the last eight years what they are capable of, and they saw no reason to believe they would not stand tall when the moment called for it.

Advertisement

Game 5 will be played in San Francisco on Monday night.

The Warriors outscored the Celtics, 58-43, in the second half, and out-rebounded Boston, 55-42. It was another disappointing night for Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, who made 8 of 23 shots, scored 23 points, and committed six turnovers. Boston coughed up 16 as a team.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

With the shot clock running down, Marcus Smart hit a desperation 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 94-90 lead with 5:18 left and made TD Garden shake. But these Warriors have championship mettle and were not rattled.

They needed just 90 seconds to go on a 7-0 run, as they took a 97-94 lead on a Curry floater with 3:41 left.

The Warriors left a brief opening, but the Celtics looked to push back from beyond the arc rather than attacking. After Brown missed a jumper, Boston missed five 3-pointers in a row, and a Curry dart with 1:42 left gave the Warriors a 100-94 lead.

After a timeout, Horford answered with a 3-pointer before Draymond Green came up with a big offensive rebound and fed Kevon Looney for a layup that made it 102-97 with a minute left.

Observations from the game:

Advertisement

⋅ Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a surprising lineup adjustment, inserting forward Otto Porter for big man Kevon Looney. The Celtics crushed the Warriors on the offensive glass in Game 3, and Looney is by far Golden State’s best rebounder, so on the surface it appeared to be an unusual choice. Kerr was clearly hoping to spread out Boston’s double-big lineup with some extra shooting, perhaps creating openings elsewhere.

But in the first stint, it didn’t do much. Robert Williams gobbled up a pair of quick offensive rebounds, converting one and drawing a shooting foul on the other. When Looney checked in about five minutes into the game, Golden State trailed by six points.

Porter played nine minutes in the first half and did not register a point, assist, or rebound.

⋅ Those early offensive rebounds were just part of Williams’s fast start. He swatted one Curry layup attempt into the front row, made the Warriors change their minds about several others, and kept plenty of missed chances alive. He also fired a perfect pass to Grant Williams for a last-second 3-pointer to end the first.

It was no coincidence that the Warriors quickly went on a 17-6 run when he checked out for the first time, and Boston answered with a 10-4 burst once Williams returned.

He had 10 rebounds less than midway through the second quarter.

⋅ Curry insisted he would play after suffering a foot injury in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s Game 3 loss. That part wasn’t surprising, given the stakes, but it was unclear if he would be limited in any way.

Advertisement

Then the game began, and it was hard to tell he was ever injured at all. Curry exploded off screens, danced through the paint and showed no signs of any issue. When he was injured, there was a sense that the Warriors’ hopes might have vanished, but it did not take him long to show that this would remain a significant challenge for Boston.

⋅ Turnovers have been the Celtics’ undoing during these playoffs, and the first half was certainly not encouraging on that front. Boston had 10 before the break, most often caused by telegraphed passes and drives to nowhere. Tatum had three during the sloppy second quarter, undoing some of the damage he did in the first by connecting on all three of his 3-pointers. Then Tatum added two more in the third.

⋅ Long-range shots are why Boston went to halftime with a 54-49 lead despite its miscues. The Celtics made 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) of their shots from beyond the arc in the first half while Golden State hit just 7 of 24 (29.2 percent).

There were a few difficult ones from Thompson in that start, but the Warriors also missed plenty of clean, open looks that they typically convert.

⋅ Tatum sometimes gets frustrated when he’s asked about the lack of emotion he shows on the court. He cares; he just doesn’t always let people know by screaming. But the crowd loved the effort he showed late in the second quarter, when he sprinted and dove for a loose ball before skidding out of bounds near Boston’s bench. Not that it’s any surprise, but he wants this pretty badly.

Advertisement

⋅ Third quarters have been a disaster for the Celtics and a boon for the Warriors throughout these playoffs, so fans here were probably holding their collective breath when Boston came out of halftime with a five-point lead. The start was not promising when Curry and Thompson quickly drilled jumpers to tie the score, before the Celtics pushed back once and regained their lead.

The problem was Curry was still on the floor, and no matter how much they tried to chase him around screens, no matter how much they tried to close off his air-space, it just didn’t matter. Curry was 4 for 5 from beyond the arc in the third quarter and scored 14 points, helping the Warriors push ahead, 79-78, by the start of the fourth. It wasn’t great for Boston, but it also wasn’t a disaster.

⋅ Green missed a wide open putback layup pretty badly in the second quarter, and his offensive struggles appeared to seep in. Twice in the second half, he passed up open looks at layups to spray perimeter passes.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.