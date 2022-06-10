Jayson Tatum approves of Duke’s major NIL move

This week, Duke took the first step in that direction when it hired former NBA and Nike marketing executive Rachel Baker to be the program’s general manager. According to the school , Baker will be responsible for helping players “enhance their personal and professional skill-sets.”

NBA executives are responsible for orchestrating trades, making draft picks, and ensuring that the general culture of their team remains intact. As the college basketball landscape continues to shift, and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals that allow players to be compensated become more prevalent, universities could begin assembling their own versions of front offices.

Advertisement

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum spent one season at Duke in 2016-17 before entering the NBA draft. He said he could have benefited from such a structure.

“I feel like Duke is always ahead of the curve with things like that,” Tatum said. “That’s why we have the best program in college basketball.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“But it’s a new game in college. It’s a new playing field, and you’ve got to adjust. It’s not how it was when I was in college or years before that. I think having the right people in place, just with all the NIL deals and things like that [is important]. So I’m excited for Duke and obviously Coach [Jon] Scheyer and all those things, not going to miss a beat.”

Optimism on Robert Williams

Center Robert Williams has been dealing with lingering left knee soreness since his March 30 surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He was limited in both the conference semifinals and finals in large part because of the short breaks between games.

But he has looked better against the Warriors in part because he had two days off prior to each of the first three games. Wednesday’s Game 4 was the only one in this series with just one day between games, but coach Ime Udoka said he did not think it would be an issue.

Advertisement

“It was good this morning, felt solid,” Udoka said.

He added: “We’ve tried to monitor stretches anyway, so we flipped it a little bit last game to get him out early and bring him back in. But that was due to the rotations and lineups we like more than anything. At the same time, keeping him off those longer stretches may be beneficial. It depends how he looks and how he is moving.”

Off bench, Derrick White has still found his place

Guard Derrick White started 48 of 49 games for the Spurs this year before being traded to the Celtics in February. He has started just 7 of 46 games for Boston in the regular season and the playoffs, but he has grabbed a key role anyway.

White said he had been unaffected by the role change here.

“For me it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “I mean, I play a lot with the starters, play a lot with the guys off the bench, so it doesn’t matter whether I’m starting or coming off the bench. Just go in there and try to impact winning any way I can, whether it’s defense, scoring, passing, whatever it might be, setting screens. It changes game to game, but just have to go out there and do what I do.”

Keeping his cool

The Celtics entered Friday night just two wins from an NBA title. The buzz was palpable around the city. Udoka, for one, remained predictably unfazed.

Advertisement

“For me, I was walking in the office this morning like a regular day,” he said. “No different because we’re in the Finals now.

“Everybody else approaches it a little bit differently, but we understand what’s at hand. I think the importance of a Game 1 or Game 7 in the second round is very similar as far as this. We understand we have a chance to do something special.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.