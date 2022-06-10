Just months after escaping Ukraine, Yana Volkova has been ‘an awesome addition’ for Brookline girls’ tennis

Volkova arrived halfway through the season but still helped the Warriors to a 16-1 record. She won her match at third singles Friday, 6-0, 6-2, to help the Warriors to a 4-1 victory.

On Friday afternoon, the 15-year-old Volkova capped off a long, tiresome journey to the United States by playing in third singles for the No. 3-seeded Warriors girls’ tennis team as they took on No. 6 Boston Latin in the MIAA Division 1 quarterfinals.

In March, now-Brookline sophomore Yana Volkova and her family were escaping from Odessa, a city in southern Ukraine.

For Volkova, who is 11-1 in 12 matches this season, it was tennis that eased the difficult transition to the United States.

“I’m very lucky to have entered this team as the team is very strong,” Volkova said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to practice and have matches in the US.”

Brookline coach David Sapers said Volkova was a perfect addition to the team.

“She came here with tennis language,” Sapers said. “She grew up playing tennis, but she’s also learned a different type of tennis because growing up in Ukraine, she only played on clay so she had to get accustomed to hard courts.”

There have been many adjustments for Volkova, both on and off the court.

With the help of United States-based family members, Volkova and her family were able to purchase plane tickets out of Ukraine and apply for US visas. Furthermore, Volkova and her family are on a Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians. The family plans to stay in the United States for another year.

Volkova’s mother, Anna, said escaping Ukraine was the priority a few months ago.

“We had to decide what to do next,” Anna Volkova said. “And our priority was the kids have to go to school and do their things so we decided to come here.”

Nowadays, Yana Volkova’s priorities lie in tennis, school, and making friends. She said the team has embraced her with open arms.

“They are all so kind to me,” Volkova said. “They all helped me with the language, translations, and communication.”

For Volkova’s teammates and coaches, Volkova has been nothing short of a spectacular addition to the Brookline community.

“She’s always smiling,” Sapers said. “Her and her family have been an awesome addition to have with us.”

Saanvi Vutukur feasted at second singles in Acton-Boxborough's victory over Hingham. DebeeTlumacki

Acton-Boxborough 4, Hingham 1 — The A-B team was an hour and a half into a bus ride to Hingham High on Thursday afternoon when it got word the Division 1 Round of 16 match against the No. 8 Harborwomen was postponed to Friday because of rain.

Instead of wasting the afternoon driving around the state, coach Mike Gardner decided to treat his team to ice cream. Gardner didn’t indulge in any, but senior Saanvi Vutukur enjoyed a bowl of mocha chip.

When the match finally took place Friday, Vutukur sparked A-B to a 4-1 win against Hingham (19-2), winning her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0.

“I was focusing on being a little more aggressive today,” Vutukur said. “I’m usually a more consistent player, but in this match I really focused on big serves and we didn’t have many long points because of that.”

Acton-Boxborough’s Maya Muhunthan took the first singles match by a score of 6-2, 6-0 and Niki Surapanei clinched the win for A-B with a 6-3, 6-0 win in third singles. Anjali Dasari and Anwita Kasar won the first doubles match 6-2, 6-4.

“Saanvi has been rock solid all year, you have to be really solid to beat her,” Gardner said. “I think we outskilled them today, we didn’t think the power rankings were accurate from the beginning and we thought we’d be stronger at the top.”

No. 9 Acton-Boxborough (11-4), which is in pursuit of its fourth consecutive D1 state title, has relied on its steady approach to the game, Gardner said.

“We want to win obviously but we don’t get all revved up to play, we just have a simple approach of if you put the ball on the court you’ll win and if you don’t, you will lose,” he said.

In the afterglow of their victory, another pit stop for ice cream might have been on the agenda, but their senior leader didn’t plan on ordering any more.

“We might get ice cream again but I’m not,” Vukutur said. “I’m a little lactose intolerant so yesterday was it for me.”

Acton-Boxborough players take to the court at the start of their match at Hingham. DebeeTlumacki

Acton-Boxborough's Maya Muhunthan was a decisive winner at No. 1 singles. DebeeTlumacki

Division 2 State

Bishop Stang 3, Sharon 2 — The No. 14 Spartans (16-4) continued their playoff success with a win over the No. 6 Eagles, advancing to the state semifinals. Lexy Wynn won 7-6 (tiebreaker 9-7), 6-2, at first singles and Sarah Pothier took second singles, 6-2, 6-4. The deciding match for Bishop Stang came down to first doubles, where Jenna Domagala/Maeve Egger prevailed, 7-5, 7-6.

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Bromfield 0 — Sky Jara kicked off first singles with a 6-0, 6-1, win for the No. 1 Generals (20-0). Naomi Provost and Chloe Gern dominated second and third singles, respectively, both with 6-0, 6-0 wins to lead H-W to the state semifinals.

Boys’ tennis

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 5, Medfield 0 — Robert Ozerdem cruised at first singles 6-0, 6-1 for the No. 2 Raiders (20-1) to advance to the state semifinals. Hunter Morton perfected third singles, 6-0, 6-0 and the tandem of Jagger Grace/ Cam Strouse grabbed first doubles, 6-3,6-1.

Martha’s Vineyard 3, East Longmeadow 2 — After winning the first set in a tiebreaker, Zak Potter prevailed, 6-4, in the second set at No. 3 singles to send the No. 5 Vineyarders (17-2) to the state semifinals.

Division 4 State

West Bridgewater 3, Lee 2 — Dominance in singles play lifted the No. 7 Wildcats (14-4) over No. 10 Lee, advancing to the state semifinals. Graham Russo was consistent at first singles, winning 6-2, 6-2. Tommy Sheedy added a 6-3, 6-0 win at second singles and Chase Ryan finished it off, winning 6-1, 6-0.

Correspondent Colin Bannen reported from Hingham, and Lulu Kesin contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.