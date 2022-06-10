Lowell tops St. John’s Prep to net first trip to Division 1 boys’ volleyball semifinals

Lowell (22-1) withstood a 7-0 St. John’s Prep run to tie the fourth set at 21-all, ultimately winning, 27-25, on a second-touch kill from senior Mustafa Salih.

The No. 6 seed Raiders faced an onslaught of powerful hits from host Prep, plus a late comeback, but stood tall and dug deep for a 3-1 victory in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Even the best efforts of St. John’s Prep could not deter the Lowell boys’ volleyball from advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

“I saw the opening was there, and I just hit it,” Salih said.

Advertisement

The Raiders (22-1) were fueled by a rock-solid back line that even drew amazement from the home crowd. Led by senior libero An Tri Thach, Lowell consistently thwarted the best hitters on the Eagles (20-2) to extend points. On one play, Thach even swung wildly at a ball with one fist and was able to keep the play alive, drawing cheers from the visiting fans.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Thach, he’s an amazing individual. He was not our starter at the beginning,” Lowell coach Paul McCarthy said. “It just comes down to who you’re going to trust.”

After Lowell powered to 25-23, 25-12 wins in the first two sets, St. John’s Prep stormed back behind Dan Schorr (25 assists) and Callum Brown (13 kills) to win the third set, 25-15. The Eagles then trailed 21-14 in the fourth set before rallying and even leading 25-24. McCarthy said his team was assuredly nervous, but he maintained faith in his veteran core.

“I could tell we got a little scared there for a little bit, but we settled down and finished the job,” he said.

Seniors Izaviah Hong (11 kills) and Alex Chau (29 assists) spearheaded the Raiders’ attack. Sophomore Cody Fitzpatrick also stepped up as a spot starter and posted nine kills with three blocks. Salih, in addition to his winning kill, finished with five blocks.

Advertisement

Lowell advances to face the winner of Friday’s match between No. 2 Westford vs. No. 7 Natick.

Should Westford win, the Raiders and Ghosts would meet again after splitting the regular season series. For now, McCarthy and his team are simply excited to keep playing.

“I’m numb right now; I was scouting out ice cream places on the way home,” he said. “I told the kids, I just want to have practice tomorrow. They really stepped up.”

Baseball

Division 3 State

Medfield 13, Apponequet 6 — Jimmy Chadwick belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in fifth inning and starting pitcher Jack Collins (8-0) aided his own cause with a 4-for-5 performance and two RBIs as the No. 2 Warriors (20-2) pounded out the second-round win. Jack Goodman (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) homered.

Boys’ tennis

Division 1 State

Brookline 5, Andover 0 — Senior captain Jayanth Devaiah was impressive at first singles with 6-1, 6-0 win, and Aarush Admala took his second singles match, 6-1, 6-0 , as the top-seeded Warriors (20-0) won the Round of 16 match for the program’s 80th straight victory.

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0 — Jennie Wang won a difficult match at first singles 6-3, 6-3, to push the No. 4 Golden Warriors (20-0) over the No. 20 Lions in Round of 16 play.

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 5, Pembroke 0 — Alexa Schiela (6-0, 6-3), Caitlin Connors (6-1, 6-0), and Hellena Trojer (6-2, 6-0) all dominated their singles matches for the No. 3 Cougars (22-0) in their second-round win.

Advertisement

North Reading 3, Norwell 2 — Senior Gina Campagna clinched the second-round victory for the No. 8 Hornets (17-5) with the 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win at third singles.

Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette, Peyton Doyle, AJ Traub, and Alex Walulik contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.



