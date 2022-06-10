Receiver Hunter Renfrow, Raiders agree to two-year, $32 million extension

South Carolina’s York County is suing Panthers owner David Tepper’s companies and the City of Rock Hill for at least $21 million over the failed completion of the team’s proposed $800 million practice facility and headquarters. The structure remains half-built in Rock Hill with no plans of being finished.

The Raiders locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow . Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season. He had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target.

Boxing

Case of Camacho’s 2012 killing dismissed

A judge in San Juan dismissed a case against five suspects charged in the 2012 killing of renowned Puerto Rican boxer Macho Camacho after authorities said the star witness fled the island. The ruling comes three months after Puerto Rico’s Justice Department announced the accusations against the five suspects with great fanfare since it marked the first time anyone was charged in nearly a decade since the killing. Officials at the time said two other suspects were killed in unrelated events. Camacho, 50, was shot in the face in November 2012 while he and a friend sat in a Ford Mustang outside a bar. He was clinically brain dead but remained on life support for several days as relatives debated what to do.

Hall of Fame ceremony will be crowded

The International Boxing Hall of Fame might have to build a new wing to host all the inductees after this weekend’s ceremonies. Floyd Mayweather Jr. alone makes Sunday’s event one of the most anticipated in years. Add in fighters such as Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward and Bernard Hopkins — as well as some pioneering women — and the boxing hall in tiny Canastota, N.Y., figures to fill up quickly. The last two ceremonies were canceled because of the pandemic. So there’s a three-year class of 27 fighters — and 36 honorees in total — that should appeal to even the most casual boxing fan. That includes a new women’s category headed by Laila Ali and Christy Martin, who shot to fame when she was featured on some of Mike Tyson’s fight cards in the 1990s. Organizers said all the fighters are expected to be there except one. Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko is in Ukraine alongside his brother, Vitali, helping run the capital city of Kyiv during the ongoing war against invading Russia. Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv and also a former heavyweight champ, was inducted in 2018.

Tennis

Top-ranked Swiatek pulls out of Berlin event

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek pulled out of next week’s grass-court tournament in Berlin because of a shoulder problem, saying she needs to rest up ahead of Wimbledon. Swiatek is coming off her second French Open title after beating American teenager Coco Gauff in the final. The 21-year-old is on a 35-match winning streak ... Andy Murray claimed his biggest win more than five years when he defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open in Germany.

Miscellany

Spanish men’s soccer powers to play exhibitions in US

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in an exhibition July 23 in Las Vegas in just the second edition of the El Clásico rivalry on US soil. The Spanish superpowers will visit Allegiant Stadium, the two-year-old home of the NFL’s Raiders just off the Las Vegas Strip, as part of a summer tour also featuring Juventus and Mexican powers Chivas and Club América across five US cities ... Three Russian canoeists, including a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, were banned for being part of the state-backed doping program eight years ago. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges were “comfortably satisfied that Aleksandr Dyachenko, Nikolay Lipkin and Aleksandra Dupik had each committed anti-doping violations and that the decision taken by the ICF not to pursue the matters was wrong,” the court said.

