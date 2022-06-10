Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on 15-day IL with hip inflammation

“We’re talking about it,” he said. “It all depends on what we do. We could go with a bullpen day.”

The move, retroactive to Thursday, means the Sox will need a starter for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Manager Alex Cora said that decision would depend on bullpen use in the first two games of the series.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox on Friday placed righthander Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right hip.

Whitlock is 2-1 with a 3.51 earned run average in 13 games, and 1-1 with a 4.15 in nine starts.

For now the Sox are still planning to start Nate Eovaldi on Tuesday against Oakland at Fenway Park. That would give him an extra day off to allow the soreness in his right hip to dissipate.

But Eovaldi was sent back to Boston to see a specialist. He pitched five shutout innings against the Angels on Wednesday but averaged only 94 miles per hour with his fastball, down from 96.4 in his previous start.

Rob Refsnyder arrives

One of the first moves Chaim Bloom made as chief baseball officer of the Red Sox was selecting infielder Jonathan Araúz from Houston in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft.

Araúz showed flashes of talent during the shortened 2020 season, starting 17 of the 25 games he played in. But uneven results since led to his being designated for assignment on Friday to make room for outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Refsnyder started in right field and led off against lefthander Marco Gonzalez. He’s likely to start Sunday against another lefty, Robbie Ray.

Cora suggested that Refsnyder is not a temporary addition. With Kiké Hernández going on the injured list Thursday, the only outfielders the Sox had were Jackie Bradley Jr., Franchy Cordero and Alex Verdugo and Verdugo is dealing with a sore knee.

Refsnyder, 31, was with the Sox from April 19-29, appearing in three games and going 2 for 5 with two doubles. He has hit .306 with a .952 OPS in 42 games for the Woo Sox this season. His .429 on-base leads the team.

That Refsnyder returned underscores the Sox would prefer not to use J.D. Martinez in the outfield unless necessary.

The Sox needed a 40-man roster spot for Refsnyder and Araúz was a fairly obvious choice to go. The 23-year-old has hit .160 in 75 at-bats since the start of the 2021 season and was 0 for 10 this season.

Araúz hit .185 with a .482 OPS in 24 games for Worcester. The Sox now have seven days to trade Araúz or clear him through waivers and outright him to the minors. It would be a surprise if he were claimed given his poor performance the last two seasons.

Michael Wacha up next

The idea that Michael Wacha would be a candidate for the All-Star team seemed highly unlikely when the season started. The Sox were his fourth team in as many years and he was signed for one year and $7 million compiling a 5.05 earned run average for Tampa Bay in 2021.

Now Wacha is 4-1 with a 1.99 earned run average and 0.91 WHIP through nine starts. The Sox are 7-2 in games he has started.

Among pitchers with at least 49 innings, Wacha is ninth in ERA after his 105-pitch shutout of the Angels on Monday. Opponents have hit only .172 against the 30-year-old righthander.

Wacha is scheduled to face the Mariners on Saturday night. He started against Seattle on May 20 at Fenway Park, allowing two runs over 4⅔ innings in a game the Sox won, 7-3.

Wacha has gone at least five innings without allowing more than one earned run in five of his nine starts.

In action

Chris Sale threw a bullpen at the team complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday and will face hitters on Monday. James Paxton, who is with the team, is scheduled for a bullpen session on Saturday. He is returning from Tommy John surgery. Lefty reliever Josh Taylor, out all season with a back injury, will rejoin the team next week to continue his rehab work. That will include facing hitters … Trevor Story’s conversion to second base passes more than the eye test. His six defensive runs saved are third in the majors … The Sox moved righthander Bryan Mata to High A Greenville to continue his rehab assignment. The 23-year-old is coming back from Tommy John surgery … The Mariners activated righthander Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list and optioned lefthander Anthony Misiewicz to Triple A Tacoma.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.